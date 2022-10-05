Motive and EA have finally released the first gameplay footage of the “Breakthrough” remake. The story still takes place on the spaceship Ishimura, and the protagonist’s Isaac Clarke is attacked by aliens when he goes to repair work. “Strategic dismemberment” is still the best way to deal with corpse variants. It also needs to float in a zero-gravity environment outside the ship. The biggest difference of the remake is that the performance of modern hardware brings more improvements to the game. Real lighting, sound effects, etc.

Although the story follows the setting of the original game in 2008, it can be seen in the trailer that the protagonist Isaac is no longer as taciturn as he was back then. Therefore, when he faces a crazy environment in the game, and in the process of looking for the whereabouts of his girlfriend Nicole, The description of all aspects of him can be more in-depth. The remake would be a great opportunity to further sculpt this already excellent story.

“Breakthrough” remake will land on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on January 27, 2023, and although it is not the brand new game many players expected, Motive has re-added it with modern games. The graphics and gameplay are believed to increase the appeal to players who are new to the series.