Although it won’t arrive this holiday season as originally announced, we’re getting closer to the release date for the Super Mario Bros. movie from Lighten.

The film, which premieres on April 7, 2023, will star Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber and will also see Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as King Kong, Charlie Day stars as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and more starring as beloved characters.

But, you ask, why are we talking about upcoming movies today? Well, the New York Comic-Con Twitter account has announced that we can expect a teaser trailer for the film to debut on the show on October 6 at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST.

Needless to say, if you’re interested in seeing what Nintendo and Lighten have in store for this project, please mark that time and date in your calendar.