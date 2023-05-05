The first trailer is here and promises great cinema

Warner Bros. has released a first trailer for Dune 2. The sci-fi sequel will hit theaters later this year.

Image: Warner Bros.

After the first pictures of the upcoming cinema film were published last week, the first official trailer can now also be seen. In a clip of around two and a half minutes, we finally get a glimpse of what awaits us on November 3, 2023 on the big screen – because then Dune 2 will hit the cinemas.

Part 1 was one of the best cinema films of 2021 and was not awarded a total of six Oscars for nothing. Among other things, for the best visual effects and the best film music. The perfect conditions for an epic cinematic experience. It remains to be seen whether the sequel can keep up. You can have a look at the trailer here.

While Dune was basically just an introduction to the universe, Dune 2 is supposed to go one step further in terms of content. Or to put it in the words of director Denis Villeneuve: Dune was just the appetizer, Dune 2 will be the main course. The trailer already promises a lot of action and also hints at the outbreak of a big battle at the end. One of the most iconic scenes can also be seen – the ride on a huge sandworm.

By the way: the developer studio Funcom is currently working on a video game called “Dune Awakening”. In the open-world survival MMO, we should be able to fight for survival on Arrakis ourselves. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when the game will be released.