Home Technology The first trailer of the animated film “Super Mario” debuted at Comic Con at New York Comic Con in October | 4Gamers
Technology

The first trailer of the animated film “Super Mario” debuted at Comic Con at New York Comic Con in October | 4Gamers

by admin
The first trailer of the animated film “Super Mario” debuted at Comic Con at New York Comic Con in October | 4Gamers

It’s finally here ah ah ah ah! The New York Comic Con announced the first trailer of the animated film “Super Mario Bros” through its official Twitter, which will be held at 16:00 local time on October 6th, which is Taiwan time on the 7th 4 :00 Public.

The film gathers a super-strong cast of Hollywood stars to participate. The already announced “Star-Lord” Chris Pratt provides the voice for Mario, as well as “Pacific Rim” Charlie Day’s Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Brigitte, As well as “Rock Classroom”, “Iceland Adventures” Jack Black (Jack Black) Kuba and so on.

The “Super Mario” movie, which is a collaboration between Nintendo and “Despicable Me” and “Minions” animation studio Illumination, is expected to be released on April 7, 2023.

See also  The new version of "Dragon Babu" has low ratings. Netizens: Poor plot, problems with casting and actor performance

You may also like

In the seat of a European unicorn

How to set the iPhone 14 Pro to...

Absolutely beautiful!Webb Telescope Captures Clearest Neptune’s Rings |...

【Event Information】Hong Kong Bank Galaxy A13 5G $1,330...

NVIDIA proposes a tool set called “GET3D” that...

London Metropolitan Police announces arrest of 17-year-old suspect...

The biggest leak in the history of the...

Eni: the supercomputing of sustainability

She wondered, “Are Android phones used by old...

Well-known game review YouTuber “Game Donkey” announced the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy