It’s finally here ah ah ah ah! The New York Comic Con announced the first trailer of the animated film “Super Mario Bros” through its official Twitter, which will be held at 16:00 local time on October 6th, which is Taiwan time on the 7th 4 :00 Public.

The film gathers a super-strong cast of Hollywood stars to participate. The already announced “Star-Lord” Chris Pratt provides the voice for Mario, as well as “Pacific Rim” Charlie Day’s Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Brigitte, As well as “Rock Classroom”, “Iceland Adventures” Jack Black (Jack Black) Kuba and so on.

The “Super Mario” movie, which is a collaboration between Nintendo and “Despicable Me” and “Minions” animation studio Illumination, is expected to be released on April 7, 2023.