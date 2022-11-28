Home Technology The first TV subscription system, easy to have super high video quality: OVO QLED Quantum TV | T Kebang
Easy to enjoy, flexible application, OVO pioneered TV subscription service, allowing you to experience higher-quality audio-visual effects with a more favorable amount, and you can choose to continue to subscribe or switch to a new model when the period expires. Take the T65 QLED Quantum TV as an early date. You can have the bird discount for only 699 yuan per month. In terms of T55 QLED Quantum TV, you can have the early bird discount for only 499 yuan per month. After 24 issues, you can freely choose to renew or change the phone. It can be said to be enjoyable The best example of high quality without high expenditure.

There is also a subscription system for TV, and the audio-visual experience is high-quality

As the protagonist of this evaluation, the OVO QLED Quantum TV T65, in addition to having 4K ultra-high resolution and HDR large dynamic range image specifications, and because of the use of quantum dot technology, the overall picture is richer in terms of color performance and light and dark details. The built-in fourth-generation OVO TV OS system has more friendly and intelligent designs, making it easy for everyone at home, regardless of age or age, to operate without having to worry about learning. It can be said to be the best audio-visual entertainment center choice for modern families.

And OVO has recently launched a new subscription service, so that you don’t have to pay all the fees once to buy, but through 24 subscriptions, you can pay a low monthly rent every month, and you can easily start enjoying super high The key point is that OVO provides complete software and hardware services during the subscription period, including free basic installation, seven-day trial period, original factory warranty, home repair, etc. Of course, the system update service of Easy Vision is not a problem. You can enjoy the most complete original factory resources during the subscription period.

Especially from now until the end of November, OVO offers an early bird discount price. For the T65 model, the reference price is 27,980 yuan. If you use the subscription system, you only need to pay 699 yuan per month to own it. The total payment for 24 installments is only 16776 yuan, after the expiration, you can freely choose to replace the new TV, cancel the subscription, or continue to subscribe for 12 issues at a monthly rent of 199 yuan, and fully own the T65 QLED Quantum TV.

The overall appearance design of OVO T65 is quite elegant and simple. It can be seen that the extremely narrow frame of the body makes the whole TV seem to be integrated into the back wall, which is quite beautiful. ▲ How narrow is the outer frame of the fuselage? Through this comparison of one Taiwan dollar, I believe it will be clearer.How narrow is the body frame? Through this comparison of one Taiwan dollar, I believe it will be clearer.

There is a rather low-key OVO logo in the center of the lower part of the screen, as well as the LED indicator light at the bottom. ▲ The feet with bright surface treatment are mainly designed for lightweight, but they still have very stable support and bring a very high-end texture to the T65.The feet with glossy surface treatment are mainly designed for light weight, but still have a very stable support, and bring a very high-end texture to the T65.

In addition to the aesthetic feeling of the front of the body, the back of the T65 is also decorated with lattice patterns, which looks very advanced under the light, and also shows the taste of ultra-high-definition TV. ▲ The T65 provides a wealth of transmission interfaces, which are located on the side and bottom of the back of the machine. The terminal groups on the side include three sets of HDMI inputs, two sets of USB inputs, one set of audio outputs, and one set of component video inputs.The T65 provides a wealth of transmission interfaces, which are located on the side and bottom of the back of the machine. The terminal group on the side includes three sets of HDMI inputs, two sets of USB inputs, one set of audio outputs, and one set of component video inputs.

As for the bottom of the back of the machine, there is a set of LAN wired network terminal input, a set of A/V audio-visual interface, a set of digital TV antenna input, and a set of coaxial digital audio output terminals.

In order to allow users to control the TV more easily, the T65 provides two remote controls, the left one is full-featured, and the right one has an additional Bluetooth voice search function.

The remote controller with full-featured control design is longer in size and has more buttons, but the overall width still fits the shape of the hand and can be easily held. ▲ The other remote control is smaller in size and has fewer buttons, bringing a more intuitive operating experience. Of course, the grip is also very good.The other remote control is smaller in size and has fewer buttons, which brings a more intuitive operation experience. Of course, the grip is also very good.

You can watch your favorite audio-visual platform immediately after starting up, and enrich the application experience of smart life

It can be said that almost all TVs today have built-in smart systems, but even so, it is not certain whether they can bring consumers the most convenient experience. OVO has accumulated rich R&D and manufacturing experience starting from set-top box products, and it is quite We understand the usage habits and expectations of users, so for the humanized design, the fourth-generation system of Easy Vision has also evolved. In addition to the basic picture quality and sound design menu, it can still meet the needs of ordinary people and advanced players. The settings at boot time have been enhanced, allowing users to pre-set their favorite online video streaming platform, and directly launch the application program at boot time, and display it on a full screen, allowing you to watch dramas without time difference and watch them immediately after booting up.

As long as you pre-set your favorite online audio-visual streaming platform, you can directly start the program when you turn it on, and start a full-screen show, allowing you to immediately enter the viewing state, eliminating the need for complicated button operations to start the program, which is quite user-friendly and convenient design. ▲ Not only that, but the multi-source window at the top of the main page can also be quickly switched with the remote control, so whether you want to watch cable TV channels, or watch YouTube, Netflix or even Disney+, you can switch immediately and start full-screen viewing model. ▲ When you get home, just press the power button, you can immediately start the online audio-visual streaming platform, select the movie you want to watch, and immediately start the leisure viewing mode. The whole process is convenient and fast. This is the best smart system design. ▲ The key point is that the T65 adopts quantum dot design, and the picture performance is more layered. Both the color and the resolution are also very good, which makes it more immersive when watching videos. ▲ T65 has 4K ultra-high resolution and supports HDR video format, so watching ultra-high-definition movies, the effect is even better. With a built-in audio system with a total power output of 20W and surround sound effects, watching movies at home is easy Like in a movie theater, there are quite shocking audio and video performances. ▲ Especially in terms of picture quality, because the viewing distance at home is closer, the ultra-high resolution brings rich image details, which can be said to be extremely delicate, which is even better than that of a movie theater, and it is very enjoyable. ▲ The sound system with a total power output of 20W is of course also very suitable for watching MVs, and you can feel the sound effects with a strong sense of rhythm and rich details.Not only that, the multi-source window at the top of the main page can also be quickly switched with the remote control, so whether you want to watch cable TV channels, or watch YouTube, Netflix or even Disney+, you can immediately switch and open the full-screen viewing mode .When you get home, just press the power button, you can immediately start the online audio-visual streaming platform, select the movie you want to watch, and immediately start the leisure viewing mode. The whole process is convenient and fast. This is the best smart system design.The key point is that the T65 adopts quantum dot design, and the picture performance is more layered, and the color and resolution are also excellent, which makes watching videos more immersive.T65 has 4K ultra-high resolution and supports HDR video format, so watching ultra-high-definition movies, the effect is even better. With the built-in audio system with a total power output of 20W and surround sound effects, watching movies at home is like In general, there are quite shocking audio and video performances in movie theaters.Especially in terms of picture quality, because the viewing distance at home is closer, the ultra-high resolution brings rich image details, which can be said to be extremely delicate, which is even better than that of a movie theater, and it is very enjoyable.The sound system with a total power output of 20W is of course also very suitable for watching MVs, and you can feel the sound effects with a strong sense of rhythm and rich details.

Especially in recent years, due to the improvement of the overall specifications of the display equipment, the shooting equipment also has an ultra-high resolution 4K or even 8K level, so the video specification of the MV also has a 4K level, and it is even more exciting when viewed through the T65. ▲ As for players who like e-sports games, the image performance of the T65 is of course more satisfying, especially the very bright colors in the game, which can be displayed on a quantum TV to show the original effect.As for players who like e-sports games, the image performance of the T65 is of course more satisfying, especially the very bright colors in the game, which can be displayed on a quantum TV to show the original effect.

Not to mention that the 65-inch large screen allows all the details in the game to be missed, so the game process is more immersive.Not to mention that the 65-inch large screen allows all the details in the game to be missed, so the game process is more immersive.

When it comes to smart operation, the function of small screen to large screen is of course indispensable. T65 not only supports Android system, but also fully corresponds to iOS and Windows system devices.

If you want to use your mobile phone to choose the video you want to watch, or share photos with your family and friends, you only need to turn on the screen mirroring to complete the operation.

Even laptops are no exception. You can project images to the T65 at any time, and watch them through the 65-inch screen with richer details. Of course, if you want to search for information on the Internet, you can see them more clearly.

To understand the excellent experience brought by T65 in real-life applications, of course, we must also look at the menu design of this Quantum TV. In fact, during the editor’s evaluation period, I deeply felt OVO’s intentions for audio-visual adjustments, and the parameters provided are also Extremely practical.

The image quality mode can be said to be the simplest and most critical parameter. Through this function, the tonality of the image can be set at the most basic level. The following will let you check the picture performance in different modes. The first is the image quality mode: standard.

Quality Mode: Vivid.

Quality Mode: Sports.

Quality Mode: Movie.

Quality Mode: Game. It is recommended that e-sports players can use this mode a lot, and the color performance is quite good.

Quality Mode: Energy Saving.

In addition to image-related parameters, the T65 also has built-in audio setting functions, including audio mode, surround sound, and more.

As far as the sound effect mode is concerned, it provides standard, vivid, sports, movie, game, news and automatic, so that users can set the best sound expression mode according to their own preferences.

If you still feel that some sounds need to be strengthened, you can also use the EQ adjustment function to customize the sound pressure increase or decrease of the bass, mid-bass, mid-range, mid-high and treble, so that the sound effect of the T65 can satisfy all your desires.

Realistically restore bright colors, exquisite and high-quality images

Then comes the analysis of the actual measurement screen that everyone is most concerned about. As mentioned above, during the evaluation period, the editor deeply felt the advantages of the T65 in terms of resolution, color performance and dynamic range, especially the color part, because of the blessing of quantum dot technology , the color of this TV is really bright, but still retains a very rich layer, so the three-dimensional effect of the picture is very good, and the 4K ultra-high resolution and HDR large dynamic range specifications allow the supported videos to be shown through the T65. More details are presented, and the contrast effect of light and dark is also stronger. However, the key point is that the grayscale level is not lost, so the overall picture brings a very good sense of presence, and the sense of immersion when watching movies or dramas is deeper.

The first is one of the ultra-high-definition drama

Then there is the movie

Finally, I chose the movie

Spend a little every month, enjoy the highest audio and video, and own OVO T65 QLED LCD TV with super value

The various performances of the OVO T65 QLED Quantum TV, I believe everyone has been very clear through the previous articles, especially the color effect that I have always admired. In the display of different video screens, it should also bring you a strong visual shock. The fineness of high-resolution 4K and the changes in light and dark details displayed by the large dynamic range of HDR are the advantages of this TV. The smart application of the Easy Vision system allows you to press the power button to immediately start the online video streaming platform. You can start watching movies and dramas without many complicated steps, and it is an irreplaceable convenient design.

And because OVO pioneered the subscription system, the threshold for owning this T65 has been greatly reduced. No down payment or deposit is required, and you can immediately enjoy the high-quality picture quality brought by Quantum TV, and this early bird discount price is very attractive. It costs 699 yuan, 24 installments are easy to pay. During the period, there are various services provided by the original factory, as well as home maintenance, plus a complete warranty from hardware to software, which fully reflects OVO’s intentions.

Therefore, consumers who are looking for TVs recently, OVO T65 QLED Quantum TV is definitely a good choice not to be missed, from image quality, sound effects, operation to various services provided by the original factory, as well as the discounts brought by the subscription system, and easy to own The charm is believed to be a feature that is difficult to see in other brands and deserves attention.

Finally, more welfare photos and quality examples are attached for your reference.

