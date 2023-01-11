For the first time, a winged robot is able to hook onto a branch like a real bird. It was built by researchers from EPFL in Lausanne, led by Raphael Zufferey, in collaboration with colleagues from the University of Seville. What seems like a very simple maneuver, landing on a branch, involves an extremely delicate balance between timing, strength, speed and precision.

edited by Eleonora Giovinazzo

Foto e video credits: GRIFFIN ERC Advanced Grant / Raphael Zufferey / Epfl