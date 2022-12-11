Listen to the audio version of the article

Six years in the laboratory and after 500 prototypes, here it is: the first headset with a built-in air purifier. Dyson presented it this year but it will be released in 2023. Dyson Zone, as they called it, is certainly the symbolic technological object of 2022. Not only because it is something new (and not only for the British manufacturer) but also for the strings it touches, even in our recent imagination. Pollution, the environment, the climate and even the pandemic wanting to proceed by automatic thoughts. And then the music, the light-heartedness but also the isolation from the world and at the same time the return to the streets. The technical specifications just published speak of 11 built-in microphones, electrostatic and carbon filters, noise cancellation technology for an autonomy of 4 hours during which you will listen to songs while breathing clean air.

The second object is if we want more discounted. In the hands or in the pockets of this individual son of his time there could only be a foldable smartphone. After a few years of experimentation these devices have reached sufficient maturity to make commercial sense. The most beautiful, the Samsung Fold 4 in the most powerful version was put on the market at the record price of 2,249 euros. Prices have dropped significantly, credible competitors have arrived such as Xiaomi, Oppo Huawi but the one above a thousand euros remains in the very high end of the market. The dilemma remains the same: are they mini-tablets or maxi-smartphones? For now they are luxury items but 2023 will be the year of their consecration.

Consecrated (and for some time) are domestic robots. Roomba Combo j7 is the most desired home machine. Not just because Roomba isn’t your usual electronics mega-manufacturer that does everything. They are the best at what they do. And that is machines that study and learn how to move independently in your home. The j7 model manages to clean and wash floors, carpets and rugs. It is priced at 799 euros and in August of this year Roomba, the company and not the robot, was acquired by Amazon for $1.7 billion.

A totem object from 2022 is then the virtual reality viewer. There seem to be 20 million Meta Quest 2s in the world, which is a respectable number if we count that Mark Zuckerberg’s helmet is not for sale in physical stores and consumer electronics chains. Regardless of the judgment you may have on the metaverse – the writer is inclined towards a gigantic re-branding operation – Playstation VR2 will arrive next year, today there is Pico 4 but above all many have started programming virtual worlds. Not least Apple that will come out with its viewer in 2023. It means that something big will happen. Instead, it is all to be understood that the next “next thing” will really change our lives.

More interesting and more visionary than Apple’s new product, for example, is likely to be the augmented reality of Humane. We are talking about a startup founded by former talented employees of the Cupertino giant. We know little. Sifting through the patents filed, it could be a wearable laser projector capable of generating interfaces. There are those who speak of a system that would literally make the physical need for computers and smartphones disappear.