December is a complicated month for those who love TV series. Wanting to get away from cloying cartoons, modern cinepanettoni and the usual cooked and eaten products, for the holidays you can play it safe with Alice in Borderland, which is not the Japanese Squid Game that didn’t make it. On Christmas day, however, fantasy enthusiasts will discover the origins of the witchers. While for the nostalgic of James Bond there is the return of Jack Ryan. And Merry Christmas to all.

The Japanese survival game Alice in Borderland is not a Squid Game that didn’t make it. Instead, it’s more battle royale, more video game, more arcade. It doesn’t have the social subtext of the acclaimed South Korean series but it doesn’t give up on telling the malaise of society. Having said that we return to Tokyo in a devastated Shibuya. The mysteries are not finished.

Let’s say that for fantasy lovers it’s the Christmas mini-series. We are more than a thousand years before the existence of witchers, basically understand how they were born. If you know the saga, the books or even just the video game, this is an unmissable appointment. If you don’t know what a witcher is, too bad for you. (Netflix)

Trouble is, John Krasinski who plays Jack Ryan to some of us is and always will be The Office’s Jim Halpert. The beautiful and sympathetic model employee. In the role of a superspy it was difficult to see him at first but over time he has earned his why. The series, however, is well done, neither heavy nor too light. Pure entertainment for those who love spy stories and those nostalgic for the 007s of yesteryear. (Amazon Video Prime)

Little America — Season 2

Anthological series, very beautiful, very well written, quality. BAFTA, Independent Spirit, NAACP Image and GLAAD Media Award nominated. The true stories published in Epic Magazine of people who immigrated to America. To be seen. (Apple+)