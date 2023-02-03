Listen to the audio version of the article

Chilly February in terms of TV series. Dear Edward (Apple+) will make us cry, Lidia Poet’s Law (Netflix) will make us think while Django (Sky) will most likely make us angry. If you want to smile there’s Aggretshko, but only if you love souls. Luckily, The Last of Us series is keeping us company this month.

The law of Lidia Poët – Season 1 – February 15th

We are in Turin at the end of the 1800s. A sentence of the Court of Appeal of Turin declares illegitimate the enrollment of in the register of lawyers, thus preventing her from practicing the profession just because she is a woman. The series tells the story of Italy’s first lawyer. Technically it is a light legal drama with a historical setting. (Netflix)

Django – Season 1 – February 17th

There is no Sergio Corbucci behind the camera. The Django TV series is proposed as a contemporary remake of the western. My legs shake a little just thinking about it. The wester in Italy is a very serious thing. (Sky Atlantic and Now.tv)

Aggretsuko – Season 5 -February 16th

The employee Retsuko who lets off steam by screaming death metal songs is the Lum these days. In this season after resigning, Retsuko decides to share her house with Haida to save him. But the story itself is irrelevant. We want to know how it will end. And we’re going to find out because it’s the final season. (Netflix)

Carnival Row – Season 2 – February 17th

Carnival Row has given us one of the most beautiful universes of magic ever. An atypical steampunk, a fantasy set in the Victorian age, restless and crooked. But something went wrong in the first season. Perhaps the actors, Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne didn’t seem too on the ball, more likely the narrative register halfway between a romantic comedy and a genre film. The second season will have to surprise. (Amazon Prime).