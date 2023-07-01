The five TV series not to be missed in July: «Futurama» is back after 10 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

There is the return of Futurama, the mad sci-fi series from the father of the Simpsons. And also that of The Full Monty, 25 years after the events of the cult film about the Sheffield workers-strippers. And already so we’re doing well for being July which usually never gives anything really good for TV series fans. Then we celebrate (finally) the end of The Blacklist. After ten seasons, I’d say we can let her go. Perhaps also not to be missed is The Horror of Dolores Roach. I say maybe only because the story is incredible, but not much is known about the series. Good vision.

The Blacklist – Season 10 – July 2

After ten seasons, the series was cancelled. We are two years after the death of Elizabeth Keen. What happen? That Raymond Reddington’s FBI team is no longer what it used to be and that everyone has gone a bit his way. A vengeance ending against all the blacklisted men still around (Sky) promises to be.

The Horror of Dolores Roach – Season 1 – July 7

The story of Dolores called “magic hands”. Interpreted by Justina Machado, the TV series tells the story of a young girl who at the age of 16 suffered an unjust prison sentence. Her sentence served, Dolores returns to Washington Heights, where she begins working as a masseuse. It’s a powerful story, one that leaves its mark. We’ll see if the series is up to par (Amazon Prime Video).

Futurama – Season 11 – July 24th

The craziest sci-fi animated series ever. Lived in the shadow of the Simpsons but even more irreverent. This is the return after a long break. Matt Groening is a genius. And there is no discussion. Futurama is a very current future (Disney+).

Full Monty – Miniseries – July 5th

They are the ones from The Full Monty, but 25 years later. We are talking about a cult film that we liked, because there are very few dramas that make you smile. The Full Monty aims to be a true sequel in this sense. An aged dramedy that we hope won’t face too many discounts (Disney+).

