The wait is all for The Crown, because it is one of the most intense TV series of the last ten years and because somehow the royal family has entered the international news with the death of Elizabeth II. The fifth season, however, is all about the separation of Charles and Diana, so we are at the most sensational showdown of the Windsors. Then don’t miss Wednesday, the Tim Burton series dedicated to the most restless teenager of the Addams and Willow family, that Willow of the Eighties, the good fantasy that returns in TV series format.

Wednesday Addams – Season 1 – November 23

It’s the ultimate teen comedy. Or at least what the series have to do, tell aspects of cult movies. Wednesday, that of the Addams family, more disturbing than ever, is the protagonist of this TV series that sees Tim Burton as director and executive producer. The cast is stellar: alongside the protagonist Jenna Ortega there is Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci. We are in high school, she is a student at Nevermore Academy and there is a mystery to be solved. Popcorn. (Netflix)

The Crown – Season 5 – November 9

The trailer is a show: in voiceover the announcement of the separation of Charles and Diana commented by the media reports on the alternating close-ups of the ‘new’ interpreters of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, both tense, as they come wearing makeup and preparing to record the famous TV interviews that brought their media clash to its climax: “A total war is announced” observes one of the commentators. It is one of the most anticipated series, it comes after the death of Elizabeth II. It will be a global success. (Netflix)