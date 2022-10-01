Boris – Season 4 – October 26th

After three seasons and a film, written and directed by Mattia Torre, Giacomo Ciarrapico and Luca Vendruscolo, Boris is back, perhaps the funniest TV series created in Italy. The fourth season will tell the story of the return of the historic troupe on a set. In the meantime, however, the world and television have changed. But there is a mission. Telling the story of Jesus. And to do this, there will be all the protagonists of the previous TV series. Boris should be screened at school. (Disney +)

Gangs of London – Season e2 – October 26th

Six months after the tumultuous events of the first season, we discover that the map and the soul of London are being redrawn. The energy and chaos of a gold rush threaten to plunge into the anarchy of the underworld. The series is well written. It is not very original but it is a rarity. (Sky)

The protagonist is Charlie Hunnam known for the cult Sons of Anarchy.We are in Bombay in the eighties. It is a love story and a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man’s journey to redemption, through a country that changes his life. Sometimes a little love is needed. (Apple +)