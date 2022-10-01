Home Technology The five TV series not to be missed in October: psychic distress, obsession and Boris
Technology

The five TV series not to be missed in October: psychic distress, obsession and Boris

by admin
The five TV series not to be missed in October: psychic distress, obsession and Boris

Boris – Season 4 – October 26th

After three seasons and a film, written and directed by Mattia Torre, Giacomo Ciarrapico and Luca Vendruscolo, Boris is back, perhaps the funniest TV series created in Italy. The fourth season will tell the story of the return of the historic troupe on a set. In the meantime, however, the world and television have changed. But there is a mission. Telling the story of Jesus. And to do this, there will be all the protagonists of the previous TV series. Boris should be screened at school. (Disney +)

Gangs of London – Season e2 – October 26th

Six months after the tumultuous events of the first season, we discover that the map and the soul of London are being redrawn. The energy and chaos of a gold rush threaten to plunge into the anarchy of the underworld. The series is well written. It is not very original but it is a rarity. (Sky)

The protagonist is Charlie Hunnam known for the cult Sons of Anarchy.We are in Bombay in the eighties. It is a love story and a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man’s journey to redemption, through a country that changes his life. Sometimes a little love is needed. (Apple +)

See also  Dead Loop is coming to Xbox Game Pass

You may also like

Sudden! USB 3.0/USB 4 was officially cancelled and...

IT Week 2022, the great party of the...

October is European Cybersecurity Month

October is European Cybersecurity Month

Microsoft may plan to acquire major Japanese game...

iPhone Lock Screen Widget Recommendations, 23 iOS 16...

Panerai and U.S. Navy SEALs Launch Submersible Collection...

PS5 Valkyrie Elysium Goddess Bliss Pure Land 5...

It took 7 years for Mario diehard players...

Taiwan also has a share! PlayStation Star Rewards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy