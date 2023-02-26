Listen to the audio version of the article

The seventies, rock and success. For those who love Maneskin, but also for those who don’t, this is the series to watch in March. Music and drama, and the formidable years that revolutionized generations of young people. Then, still with regard to Generation Z, there is the third season of the Mandalorian which at first had greatly excited those of the old guard and then took a more pop turn. The third season is the most awaited. Last reported by Ted Lasso, who is perhaps the best thing about Apple+ and Rabbit Hole programming on Paramount+. Anyone who loved the 24 series knows why. Good vision.

The Mandalorian – Season 3 – March 11th

There is undoubtedly great curiosity. Because they had started very well giving the impression of having found the right formula to relaunch Star Wars even for the younger audience. Indeed, they had even managed to embark even in historical fans. Then they got a little lost along the way. This third season will be the confirmation and will tell us a lot about the future of Star Wars TV series format.

Rabbit hole – Season 1 – March 27th

It is a spy-thriller TV series starring Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir, a CIA agent who uncovers a conspiracy and is framed for murder. Anyone who has loved 24, a series that has made the history of TV series, knows that certain things are watched regardless of everything. Even just to see a face again. By the way, the showrunners of the new series are John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who directed the pilot of This Is Us.

Darkness and Bones – Season 2 – March 16th

It is a fantasy series based on the novels by Leigh Bardugo. It is based on the world-famous bestselling Grisha trilogy by Leigh Bardugo. The story follows Alina Starkov, a young girl who discovers she has a magical power that could save her world from a dangerous darkness. This makes her a Lightcaller, a rare and powerful sorceress who can counter the Darkness, a dark rift that divides the world. Told like this, it seems like the most boring fantasy series in history. In fact it will not remain in history, but the atmospheres are original and could even surprise.

Daisy Jones & The Six – Season 1 – March 3

It is the most awaited musical. Indeed, musical-drama. Daisy Jones & The Six is ​​based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & The Six. We are in the seventies, in the life of a famous rock band, which at first is on the roof of the world, and then is doomed to collapse, after having reached the pinnacle of success. (First Videos)