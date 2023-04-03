Listen to the audio version of the article

The most anticipated TV series (at the gate) is definitely Yellowjackets. Mysterious, violent and well acted. Nothing revolutionary but a remake of many things that worked well in the past. Definitely in this format. For the rest to report The clash on Netflix which could turn out to be something new and the Italian The Good Mothers. On which, however, I would not put my hands on the fire. Good vision.

The first season was a bang. Created by the writers of Narcos, it is the saga of a team of highly talented high school soccer players who become the unfortunate survivors of a plane crash in the remote northern wilderness. Nothing new: there are good survivors and miserable ones. Hunger, fear and the past that comes back. The ingredients are those of the Lost teen drama. But it’s written well and the characters aren’t too formulaic. (Paramount+)

The Good Mothers is an original Italian series that tells the ‘Ndrangheta entirely from the point of view of the women who dared to challenge it. The series is directed by Francesca Comencini and produced by Wildside, the same production house of “My brilliant friend” and “The Young Pope”. Promises not well, very well (Disney+).

Citadel is the closest thing to James Bond without being James Bond. It starts dystopian to the Mission Impossible and ends in the most classic way. Need a new Bond, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) is a candidate. (Amazon Prime Videos)

“If we sail, we will do it for those who stay at home.” Alfred Garnes is a sailor with three young children. At the outbreak of the Second World War, the man embarks on a merchant ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Things won’t go well. The series is Norwegian and it is dramatic. Very. (Netflix)