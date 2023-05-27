The five TV series not to be missed: Zerocalcare is back, then Secret Invasion and Black Mirror

Listen to the audio version of the article

There is Zerocalcare that even if you don’t like it you have to see it because “Ripping along the edges” was a masterpiece. And there is no discussion. Then there’s Secret Invasion where Marvel will try to convince you that there is hope for the new superhero universe. Finally there is the sixth season of Black Mirror but for fans of the deepest manual of dystopian sociology there is still no certain date. We only know that it will be released in June. Or so the creepy trailer says. To say that the month is fine like this.

Secret Invasion – Season 1

Secret Invasion – Season 1 – June 21st

Secret Invasion kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on TV by bringing back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. At the company level, Marvel’s number one is gone and apparently slamming the door. Something has broken in the Marvel universe. Fans complain of oversupply and less quality. Let’s see if Secret Invasion can silence everyone. (Disney+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Stagione 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 2 – June 15th

Somebody found the first season promising. Fans come from a series of disappointments from which it is difficult to recover. Lastly Star Trek: Picard which went very well in the first hundred meters then got lost along the way. In this case the journey of the Enterprise appears more solid, there is an idea behind it which is not a remix of things already seen. Everything revolves around the Vulcan Spok (Ethan Peck) and Captain Pike (Anson Mount). A sealed fate. (Paramount+)