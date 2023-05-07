Home » The former Apple architect who promoted the open source programming language Swift hopes to continue to expand artificial intelligence through modularization and compatibility- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
The former Apple architect who promoted the open source programming language Swift hopes to continue to expand artificial intelligence through modularization and compatibility

The former Apple architect who promoted the open source programming language Swift hopes to continue to expand artificial intelligence through modularization and compatibility

In the past, he created the open architecture programming language Swift before Apple took office, and later joined Chris Lattner of Tesla, Google Brain, and SiFive. In 2022, he co-founded the artificial intelligence technology company Modular AI with Tim Davis, the former head of Google ML products. A new programming language Mojo is proposed.

Mojo advertises that it is highly compatible with the Python and C languages ​​currently used by many people, and hopes to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence technology, so that artificial intelligence can continue to expand in a modular manner, and at the same time strengthen the current operation that relies on accelerated hardware such as GPUs. The programmability of artificial intelligence is more compatible with accelerated hardware devices provided by Intel, Arm, NVIDIA, AMD and other industries.

According to Modular AI, Mojo’s operation and execution efficiency is about 35,000 times faster than that of Python, which means that it will speed up the efficiency of artificial intelligence execution and response, allowing users to interact with artificial intelligence in a more real-time manner.

On the other hand, strengthening compatibility with Python and C languages ​​means that developers can more easily transfer the development environment to Mojo, and even use Mojo to continue to develop artificial intelligence projects created in Python and C languages ​​in the past, and through Mojo features Let the artificial intelligence system expand in a modular way.

Prior to this, Chris Lattner had promoted compiler tools such as LLVM, Clang, MLIR and CIRCT, and even promoted the Swift programming language available in open source form during his tenure at Apple. The Mojo promoted this time may be able to accelerate the growth of artificial intelligence technology through modularization, high compatibility and open source features.

