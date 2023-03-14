Nexon’s new free multiplayer FPS game “The Finals”, developed by the Swedish game studio Embark Studios founded by the former team of “Battlefield” DICE, recently launched a global beta test on Steam. It focuses on the refreshing experience of destroying all scenes. Teams of people compete in 3D to deliver a delivery like a reality show.

But when it comes to this kind of destructive experience, in 2011, “Battlefield 3” used the second-generation Frostbite2 engine (Frostbite2) to bring unprecedented exciting effects such as wall blasting and tower collapse to the players at that time. To compare it with EA’s latest work in the “Battlefield” series “Battlefield 2042”, the game YouTuber Cycu1 published a comparison screen today (13th) to see who is more exciting compared to the veteran’s new work and Frostbite 4 2042.

Cycu1 uses the following PC equipment to run the two games. The graphics card uses NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, the CPU is AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, the motherboard is MSI MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI, and the RAM uses two 16GB (2×8) G.Skill RipJaws V series DDR4 3200 CL16, all record and play in 4K Ultra (full special effects).

Figure / Cycu1

It can be seen that the effect of setting C4 bombing before and after the house in “The Finals” is comparable to that of “2042” made by Frostbite 4, but the details of the latter, such as structural surfaces and model damage, are more realistic, and the damage behind the building is also more thorough. But the performance of “The Finals” is not inferior to the sequel.

Figure / Cycu1

Then, when the main structure is blown up, it can be found that the house in “The Finals” collapsed like building blocks, but “Battlefield 2042” is like a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake, leaving a part of the wall in the middle of the steel bar, and the ruins It’s like being on the battlefield.

The bombing effect of RPG is even better in “The Finals”. When the sand and dust raised by the trees in the rocket level and the disintegrated stems and trunks are impressive, the BC2 old map Valparai with the most trees in “Battlefield 2042” Although Suo has been remade, the sense of presence in the jungle battle has been improved to a higher level, but the particle effect of exploding trees is not as realistic as the former, and the broken branches give people the feeling of a disposable module.

Figure / Cycu1

When a heavy machine gun hits the wall, the effect of bullet holes and craters on the wall in “The Finals” is better than that in “Battlefield 2042”, and even paint and cement debris will fall off, but the bullet holes left by the former will recover, and the wall in 2042 will leave Under the black marks.

Figure / Cycu1

Later, Cycu1 used a machine gun to sweep the surrounding furniture. There are not many small furniture that can be destroyed in “The Finals”, but all the tables and chairs in “Battlefield 2042” can be blown up.

“The Finals” allows players to enter a combat game show that simulates real-world scenes as a contestant, and fight side by side with up to 2 teammates to use their respective combat skills to win games and accumulate reputation. The main features are 3D movement, full-scene destruction, and building multiple defenses How to play the facility.

Figure / Cycu1

“Battlefield 2042” Season 4 “Every Second Counts” is still hard to save most of the negative reviews on Steam. However, with the return of the unit classification system, expert skills, equipment and maps have been completely revised, and the number of players has dropped from less than 3,000 in the first season The number of people has risen to 11,000, and many old players have returned to Battlefield. The EA server is as bad as ever, and the 128-player mode has suffered serious packet loss.