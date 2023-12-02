The former management took over Jolla, which implemented organizational restructuring, and the in-vehicle system market was laid out in the form of a subsidiary – mashdigi – technology, new products, interesting news, trends

Former Jolla Management Takes Over as Company Restructures

After a period of organizational restructuring, Jolla, a company originally composed of former Nokia employees, has confirmed that the former management will take over and the vehicle system business will become a subsidiary named Seafarix.

The former Jolla management, chaired by original co-founder Antti Saarnio, has emphasized that it will continue to develop a new version of the Sailfish OS operating system. This move comes after the decision to merge the vehicle system business into a subsidiary of Jolla, with former Jolla sales director Petteri Paasila stepping into the role of CEO for Seafarix. Paasila has stated that the subsidiary will operate independently, focusing on the automotive system market.

Jolla was founded in 2011 by former Nokia employees with the goal of continuing the development of the MeeGo operating system. The company initially launched smartphones and tablets, but faced poor market response, leading to a shift towards software development.

With the change in management and the creation of a new subsidiary, Jolla is setting its sights on a new chapter in its journey, with a renewed focus on software projects and the continued development of the Sailfish OS operating system.

Share this: Facebook

X

