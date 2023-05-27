The former OnePlus marketing chief joins Nothing and will be responsible for the release of Nothing Phone (2)

After confirming that Nothing Phone (2) will be officially launched this summer, Pei Yu, CEO of Nothing, announced that Kyle Kiang, the former OnePlus marketing chief, will be appointed as Vice President of Nothing North America, and will be responsible for the release of Nothing Phone (2).

Prior to this, Kyle Kiang mainly served as the chief marketing officer of OnePlus, and successfully brought the OnePlus brand into the North American market, and established a cooperation with T-Mobile telecom services, so Pei Yu poached him into Nothing, and it is expected that Nothing Phone (2) will enter North America Marketing will certainly help.

Judging from the current personnel composition of Nothing, about 30% of the hardware department comes from OnePlus, and 70% of the software department also comes from OnePlus.

However, in previous interviews, Pei Yu revealed that he did not plan to make Nothing a brand targeted at technology enthusiasts like OnePlus, but hoped to attract consumers’ attention through the charm of specific products, such as the transparent texture design used in the Nothing Ear series earphones, As well as the special lighting design on the back of Nothing Phone (1), it does not emphasize uncompromising hardware and software design like OnePlus.

Therefore, for the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), Pei Yu did not specifically call it a flagship phone, and also said that he did not plan to compete with Apple’s iPhone Pro positioning model and Samsung Galaxy Ultra positioning model in the US market.

