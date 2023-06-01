Home » The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with several former CD Projekt RED developers to establish a new game studio “Blank.”
Technology

The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with several former CD Projekt RED developers to establish a new game studio “Blank.”

by admin
The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with several former CD Projekt RED developers to establish a new game studio “Blank.”

Mateusz Kanik, who previously served as the game director of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, announced the establishment of a new game studio “Blank.”

The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with several former CD Projekt RED developers to establish a new game studio “Blank.”

Mateusz Kanik has joined CD Projekt RED since 2006 and has been in office for 15 years. He has taken over the development of works such as “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”.

The announcement of the establishment of a new game studio “Blank.” was jointly established with a number of former CD Projekt RED developers, including Jedrzej Mroz, Marcin Jefimow, and Mikolaj Marchewka.

前《巫師》系列遊戲總監協同多名前CD Projekt RED開發者成立全新遊戲工作室「Blank.」

The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with several former CD Projekt RED developers to establish a new game studio “Blank.”

In an earlier announcement, Mateusz Kanik revealed that he is currently working on creating a game with a doomsday theme, and that it will be produced with a team of 10 people. It is expected to expand to 60 people in the future, so it is currently recruiting talents. .

前《巫師》系列遊戲總監協同多名前CD Projekt RED開發者成立全新遊戲工作室「Blank.」

The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with several former CD Projekt RED developers to establish a new game studio “Blank.”

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Uber partners with Serve Robotics to promote Uber Eats unmanned automated delivery service in the United States

HP CEO expects AI to revolutionize PC industry, reshape computing

To create opportunities for market development outside of the PC, AMD explains the design ideas of the Ryzen Z1 series processors for game consoles

You may also like

Meta plays on time and anticipates Apple’s new...

New over-the-air update improves Apple CarPlay experience in...

Check out the free PS games for June

Lighting specialist Airam releases new version of classic...

Turboprop Dornier 228 flies again

Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Cologne: job fairs for IT and...

From Mamma di Merda to Mamma di Meta:...

The former “Witcher” series game director collaborated with...

Comelit fills the skills gap by putting people...

From Mamma di Merda to Mamma di Meta:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy