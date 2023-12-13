The founder of SumUp: “The future of payments? They will be integrated into a super app”

“In the 1970s, the magnetic stripe on credit cards was invented. To be adopted on a massive scale, however, it had to wait until the nineties”, this is the example that Marc-Alexander Christ, co-founder of the London-based maxi fintech SumUp, gives to explain what it means to operate in fintech.

His SumUp, however, does not give up and raises a new investment round of 285 million euros led by Sixth Street Growth, with the participation of Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, Fin Capital and Liquidity Group. The funds will be used to expand the company’s global presence and continue to provide innovative solutions for merchants of all sizes.

The technological development behind the growth in turnover

After a year of acceleration, SumUp has reached an inflection point by operating with positive Ebitda from the fourth quarter of 2022, maintaining revenue growth above 30% year over year. This success has been achieved thanks to the continuous development of the payment services platform and the consolidation of merchant relationships built over eleven years of activity. In fact, SumUp is a latest generation POS that allows you to accept payments with any debit or credit card wherever you are, using a Wi-Fi network or smartphone data.

Zola Budget Law (Sumup): “Pos obligation? The cashless society is an unstoppable process” by Arcangelo Rociola 30 November 2022

The company recently expanded its presence globally, launching in Australia, its 36th active market, and forming strategic partnerships with brands like Apple. SumUp now provides convenient, easy-to-use payment and financial services solutions to more than 4 million businesses around the world.

The future? “Not so much technology, but rather those who adopt it”

Born about ten years ago, the idea of ​​the “POS connected to the smartphone – the co-founder simplifies – has also opened the digital payments market to small traders, freelancers and other workers who in the past did not have interesting alternatives. Today this market is consolidating. Nowadays the future is not so much the technology, but how people will adopt it.” Christ sees a future in which services will be increasingly integrated, people will pay more and more often through QR codes, as is already happening in China and the United States and, above all, the payment experience will not even be perceived: “Think of services like Uber , where payment is integrated and almost invisible. Everything will become like this.”

The research From necessity to convenience: how restaurants have changed in 2 years of digital menus by Emanuele Capone 25 October 2023

It is no coincidence that, looking to the future, Christ highlights the company’s expansion into new sectors, such as online stores and software, as well as further financial services. SumUp aims to become a complete infrastructure provider for merchants, offering integrated solutions that go beyond payments. To access new market areas, SumUp is also making acquisitions. This is the case of the loyalty world which it entered by buying the majority of Five Stars in the United States. In ten years Marc-Alexander Christ has created a unicorn but anyone who envisages an exit is making a big mistake: “The objective is to consolidate the market and continue to grow – he concludes -. No intention of being acquired.”