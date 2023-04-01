Elden’s Circle was recently updated to version 1.09, which adds hardware-accelerated ray tracing for all contemporary platforms, except for XSS. According to the analysis of foreign media Digital Foundry, the PS version is too expensive to turn on ray tracing.

DF said that after turning on ray tracing on the PS5 of “Eirden Ring”, the average frame rate is 15-20FPS. Turning on the ray tracing mode will also reduce the resolution, resulting in a less clear picture.

The drop in FPS numbers caused the game to drop below the PS5’s VRR window, meaning that even recent TV technology couldn’t alleviate the performance issues. What’s more, when the FPS rate is lower than 30, even the FPS rate cap cannot solve this problem.

In the end, DF concluded that the ray tracing of the PS5 version of “Eirden’s Ring” is “far from ideal”, although this is “the need to pay for the desire to obtain superb picture functions on the basis of the FPS number has not reached 60FPS experience. price”.

The game FPS number of “Eirden Circle” is very important, which means that life and death are in an instant, so foreign media speculate that most players will not turn on the ray tracing mode. At the same time, it also means that the performance of PS5 has also reached its peak, and it is time to launch a new generation to replace it.