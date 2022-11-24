Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC (Steam) game software “Sonic Unknown Frontier” has been released for free. Download content (DLC) “Sonic Adventure 2 Shoes”.

■ “Sonic Adventure 2’s Shoes” released as DLC for free!

The shoes that appear in “Sonic Adventure 2” are currently being released as free DLC. Put on your nostalgic shoes and enjoy a refreshing track glide in the Starfall Islands.

In addition, “Sonic Frontier Uncharted” is also expected to release various free DLC in the future. Stay tuned!



【Apply method】

After applying the latest update data of “Sonic Frontier”, please select “Active” from “Additional Content” on the title screen.

※Costume changes will not be reflected in specific scenes such as some story scenes.

■What is “Sonic Uncharted Frontier”

“Sonic Frontier” is a new action-adventure game where you can run freely on a vast island with Sonic’s unique supersonic movements.

Set on the stage of the unknown island “Starfall Islands” where ancient civilizations sleep, Sonic will start a new adventure on the island full of mysterious and strange enemies.

This work is a next-generation checkpoint action game that expands the world map and evolves it into a “playable world map”. Through the organs set up on each map, players will no longer be limited to the concept of the track, and will be able to enjoy a full range of high-speed gameplay.

In the “playable world map”, there are various elements such as “combat”, “puzzle solving”, “side missions”, and “cyber space”. These can be done freely according to the player’s play style.

【Product Information】

Product Name: Sonic Frontier Unknown

gaming platform :

PlayStation®5／PlayStation®4／Nintendo Switch™／

Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）

※Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC only sell the download version

Release date: On sale (November 8, 2022 (Tue) release)

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・Korean・English subtitles／Japanese・English voice

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Universal

Copyright mark: ©SEGA

Official Website: https://asia.sega.com/SonicFrontiers/cht/

SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

SEGA Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

SEGA official Weibo: http://weibo.com/segamobile

SEGA ASIA BLOG : https://asiablog.sega.com/

Sonic Official Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sonicofficial.cht/

■Digital Deluxe Edition set content

・”Sonic Frontier Uncharted” main game

・Additional download content “Seeker’s Treasure Box”

・Digital art book and digital mini-soundtrack

※Please refer to the official website for details.