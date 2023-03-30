Home Technology The free trial version of “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV” is available on PS5・PS4! 15 characters available!
The free trial version of "THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV" is available on PS5・PS4! 15 characters available!

The free trial version of “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV” is available on PS5・PS4! 15 characters available!

Japan’s largest fighting game festival “EVO Japan 2023” will open on March 31, 2023 (Friday).
Althoughmain eventandother eventsThe registration for Fighting Game has long been closed, but activities such as watching fierce battles live and visiting game booths will definitely make fighting game fans feel very excited.andAdmission is free on the first and second day of the event!Fighting game fans remember to head to Tokyo Big Sight this weekend!
Among the many stalls,SNK booth4 popular games will be heldofficial contestand displaying “KOF XV 1st Anniversary Illustration Contest” award-winning works.
The SNK booth will be held in the “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV“(hereinafter referred to as KOF XV) voiced by “Atena Asamiya”Haruna Ikezawa(@haluna7) Wame “Blue Mary” phoneticallyBridcut Sarah Emi(@SarahBridcutt) of two peopletalksand the new characters of KOF XV expected to be released in the spring of 2023Preliminary demo of “Jin Jiafan”and other rich activities.
and there areKOF XV Main Eventsso the SNK booth will definitely be a hit!
However, not all players have played even the sensational KOF XV, and some people have never played the KOF series of games.
Therefore, for these players, SNK launchedFree trial version of KOF XV for PS5 and PS4

The KOF XV trailer for the KOF perfect attendance award “Kim Kah Hwan” has been released! Let’s check before playing “EVO Japan 2023”!

A free trial version of 15 characters is provided!

“THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV” trial version
SNK official website news release

The trial version of KOF XV canTry offline Versus and Training modes for free
Generally speaking, most trial versions of fighting games can only use a handful of characters, but in the 3v3 KOF, there are15 available characters
Players can use the hero team “Shun’ei」「Girl」「Benimaru Nikaido“, rival team “Isla」「Heidern」「Dolores“, and the Three Artifacts Team”Kyo Kusanagi」「Iori Yagami」「Chizuru Kagura” in any team to play the game.
In addition, it is also possible to use the “Terry Bogard“, from “Dragon Tigers”Ryo Sakazaki“, from Orochi’s “Chrisand from the Super Heroines teamAthena Assamese“and”Mai Shiranui“, and from Team Köln “Eat Diamond” and other characters loved by players.
And it is possible to actually confirm new characters such as “Isla” and “Dolores” and new battle systems such as “Shatter Strike」「Max Mode」「Max Mode (Quick)“wait. Even if you haven’t played KOF, or haven’t played in a while, it’s very suitable for experiencing it!
Trial version of KOF XVis now being published! Available from PlayStation StorefreeDownload and be sure to experience the latest KOF!
For the trial version, please refer to the news announcement on the SNK official website, and for details about KOF XV, please refer to the official website!

See also  From trips out of town to Deep Space: the path of 2 Genoese startups on the road to sustainability

©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

