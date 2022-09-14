Following No One Saves the World earlier this year, developer Drinkbox Studios has now released the DLC Frozen. Taking players to forgotten areas deep underground, this location will offer the strongest combatants yet, as well as puzzles and challenges designed to test player skills. This will be something you want to beat, and as you complete them (called “Grumpy” in the game), then you’ll unlock two new forms to use to your advantage: Killer Bee and Mechanic.

The DLC is now available on all platforms where the game is available and retails for $4.99. You can also get Frozen in the new No One Saves the World bundle, which includes the base game and soundtrack. The soundtrack is also available as a limited vinyl collection and is currently in crowdfunding with the goal of shipping in early 2023.

As for Frozen, you can find a trailer for the DLC below, and read our review of No One Saves the World here.