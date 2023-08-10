The FSP CST360(B): A Compact and Affordable M-ATX Small Case with Versatile Features

FSP, a renowned power supply manufacturer, has recently launched their latest product, the CST360(B) small case. This compact case is specifically designed for Micro-ATX motherboards and comes in a sleek black color.

The CST360(B) features a front door panel with full mesh, ensuring optimal airflow and cooling for your components. The top of the case also has a neat full mesh design. Despite its compact size, the case offers ample space for component installation. It can accommodate up to six 120mm fans, two 3.5″ storage devices, three 2.5″ storage devices, and a graphics card of up to 370mm long. It can also handle a tower fan up to 165mm in height. This means that even high-end large graphics cards can be easily accommodated.

In terms of specifications, the CST360(B) is made of 0.7mm SPCC material and measures 428 x 220 x 381mm. It is compatible with Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. The front I/O ports include two USB 3.0 ports, a Type-C port, and a power button. It also has five PCIe expansion slots, allowing for further customization. For storage, it offers two 3.5″ and three 2.5″ installation spaces. Additionally, it comes with pre-installed fans at the front and rear.

The CST360(B) is not only functional but also aesthetically appealing. Its full-plate mesh design on the front and top allows for efficient heat dissipation while conforming to modern cooling standards. The case is delivered with a non-perforated tempered glass side panel, which can be easily removed and installed, thanks to the anti-drop groove design. It also includes metal edge bars and rubber pads for added protection.

One notable feature of the CST360(B) is its front power supply design. This unique layout allows for a smaller case size while still providing sufficient installation space for graphics cards, heat dissipation, and storage devices. To fully utilize this design, FSP recommends using their own 150mm power supply, which allows for the installation of a 370mm long graphics card.

The case also offers excellent cable management options with two FSP Velcro felts to secure the wires. It provides ample space for connecting power extension cables, front panel pins, and the PWM serial cables for the pre-installed fans.

In terms of assembly, FSP suggests installing the components in a specific order: motherboard, power supply, power and case cables, storage devices, heat sink, and finally, the graphics card. This systematic approach ensures smoother installation in the compact case.

Overall, the FSP CST360(B) small case offers a simple yet beautiful design with impressive functionality. It is an ideal choice for gamers and enthusiasts looking to build a compact and powerful system. With its excellent cooling capabilities, ample storage space, and compatibility with high-performance components, the CST360(B) is sure to attract attention within the gaming community.

