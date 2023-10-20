The Fugees rapper guilty of espionage accuses his lawyer: “He made a mess with AI”

“It was the AI’s fault.” The Fugees rapper, Pras Michélis asking for a retrial of the trial he faced for federal crimes related to a foreign influence campaign.

Last April the rapper was found guilty of helping a Malaysian businessman, Jho Low, and the Chinese government gain access to the highest echelons of the American administration, including former presidents Barack Obama e Donald Trump.

But now Pras Michél, author together with the Fugees of hits such as “Killing Me Softly” e “Ready Or Not”claims that his defense was harmed by his lawyer’s use of artificial intelligence.

The lawyer’s closing argument, which could have helped to exonerate the rapper, would have been drawn up using “an experimental AI tool”. Pras Michél said his former lawyer “had an unspecified financial interest in the technology used to write his conclusions.” And this would have led to a “frivolous and ineffective” speech.

In the reasons filed for the request for a new trial, we read that the lawyer David Kenner, responsible for the defense of Pras Michél, would have used the external consultancy of the Business Intelligence Associates co-founded by Alon Israely. Kenner and Israely would have an “undisclosed” financial stake in the AI ​​tool used to defend the Fugees rapper.

“Even in the face of technological progress, we should first of all adhere to the code of ethics – he states Ernesto Belisario, lawyer and expert in technology law -. Principles such as loyalty and correctness towards the client and the obligation of professional updating – knowing which tool can be used and how to use it – are the basis of forensic activity. Just as it is essential, but this applies to all professions, to control the information we obtain from artificial intelligence.”

In this regard, last May, the case of a New York lawyer – Steven Schwartz – who admitted having used ChatGpt ton help in drafting legal documents that cited six nonexistent casesinvented precisely by artificial intelligence.

The problem with AI, as is known, is that in some cases it could “hallucinate the data”. ChatGpt, as well as Bard e Bingall generative AI tools, could answer some questions with spalusable but completely invented cryptos. This happens especially when users ask these chatbots for quotes or scientific articles and papers. In several cases the AI ​​provided non-existent titles and content, sometimes associated with real authors.

Schwartz, at the time, said that “the use of generative AI has evolved within lawyer practices” and that “ChatGpt is being used to supplement lawyer searches.”

“But regulation is needed – says Belisario -. In Italy there is a lot of discussion about it but ethical updates are generally very slow, I remember when many years ago people looked at the internet with distrust. Lawyers are a category that has experienced innovation very slowly. This is the challenge: to update ourselves before extremely rapid technology risks overtaking us.”

