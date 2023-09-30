Home » The Full Version of ‘Horizon: Forbidden West’ Launches with PC Release Announced for 2024
The Full Version of 'Horizon: Forbidden West' Launches with PC Release Announced for 2024

The Full Version of ‘Horizon: Forbidden West’ Launches with PC Release Announced for 2024

Guerrilla Games Announces Full Version and PC Launch of “Horizon: Forbidden West”

The highly anticipated action-adventure game, “Horizon: Forbidden West,” is getting a complete version, allowing players to fully experience the game’s content. Additionally, Guerrilla Games, the game studio under Sony Interactive Entertainment, has confirmed that a PC version will be launched in 2024.

The “Horizon: Forbidden West” complete version will include all the content and bonuses from the original game, as well as the recently released expansion pack, “Scorched Coast.” This expansion pack will add to the main storyline, immersing players further into the game’s captivating world.

PC gamers can also look forward to experiencing “Horizon: Forbidden West” as the PC version is expected to hit the market in 2024. The game will be available for purchase through renowned platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store, expanding its reach to a whole new set of players.

The “Horizon: Forbidden West” complete version will be released on the PlayStation 5, with a recommended retail price of NT$1,790. In addition to the base game, players can expect to receive exciting digital bonuses such as a soundtrack and an art book. Furthermore, the digital comic book, “Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk,” will be included, available in multiple languages including English, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese.

Gamers can also look forward to a range of in-game props and bonuses. These include special poses and face painting options in the photo mode, as well as unlockable in-game items that progress with the story. Some notable items include the Calgar Giant Monster Elite Costume, Calgar Giant Monster Short Bow, Nora Thunder Elite Soldier Costume, Nora’s Thunder Slingshot, “Machine Attack” Elite Claw Walker Chess, and resource packs.

With the release of the full version and the upcoming PC launch, “Horizon: Forbidden West” is set to captivate even more gamers worldwide. Prepare yourself for an immersive and thrilling experience in the expansive world of “Horizon: Forbidden West.” Don’t miss out on this epic adventure!

