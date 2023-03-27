The full version of the roguelite action game “Deflector (tentative translation, original name: Deflector)” under the independent game development team Arrowfist Games is officially launched, and players will be able to face the final boss.

“Bounce Macro” is a roguelite action game with elements of bullet hell. Players will use special powers to bounce enemy shells onto them, which can also be used in conjunction with weapons to eliminate deadly viruses.

The game background is set in a microscopic (microcosm) under a microscope*In the world, players will go deep into a place full of viruses and choose one of many biological shells (Bioshells) to enter. Each biological shell has unique weapons, abilities, and methods of rebounding shells. Players must survive or die in experiments to unlock More abilities. ※It means that the object is extremely small and cannot be seen by the naked eye, and needs to be magnified and observed with a microscope.

The full version of “Rebound Macro Warfare” was officially launched a few days ago. The development team also thanked the players who participated in the early access for their support. After the game is officially launched, players will be able to face the final boss, open six different creature shells at the same time, an endless survival mode with a global leaderboard, an endgame mode with difficulty levels and rewards, and more.