The innovations introduced by Meta already in some countries to help parents and educators to supervise the social experience of the youngest are also arriving in Italy. Let’s say that it is a news expected in particular by all mothers and fathers who do not trust enough what their children can do on Instagram. Let’s start by saying that the adolescent’s consent is needed and at 18 the supervision is automatically removed. That said, if you take a fundamentalist approach, the function allows you to know everything about what your son or daughter does on Instagram. It is first of all to ask without warning to hand over the smartphone directly to the parent but the relationship with adolescents is almost never linear. In any case, it will be interesting to see if they manage to “hack” the system. Many will try, but it is not certain that they will succeed.

How does it work?

You send a request from a web page. Minors can allow one of their parents or guardian to supervise their Instagram account. At this point the children must accept. It is not mandatory and it does not trigger automatically. Additionally, parents or teenagers can remove supervision at any time. Supervision is automatically removed when the teen turns 18.

What can mom and dad see and know?

The Parental Supervision feature on Instagram allows parents and guardians to do different things. This includes seeing how much time your teens spend on Instagram and setting daily limits. Schedule breaks at specific times of the day. But also see which profiles they follow and who they are followed by. And finally, receive notifications when children decide to report an account or post, including who was reported and the type of content.

Then there are the advice for parents

This initiative is interesting and educational. It is called the Center for Families. In practice, even in Italy, parents will be able to visit the Center for Families, which contains a series of resources from experts to help parents and adolescent children to experience the digital world safely.

Finally, the advice for boys and girls

There are also new features to help teens manage their time on Instagram better. Meta, a note reads, is testing the new function globally Discover divers topicsi, which will encourage teens to switch to a different topic if they repeatedly watch the same type of content on “Explore”. Then there is the function Take a break which reminds you to take a break from Instagram. Meta recalls that she has moved in line with the principles contained in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in the development process of its products. This regulatory framework guides all Meta teams in applying well-defined standards aimed at developing digital experiences for children under 18.