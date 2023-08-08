The future belongs to the adaptable

Ignore the change? Dangerous. Companies that do not adapt to the rapidly changing business world and do not break new ground put their existence at risk. But because panic doesn’t get you anywhere either, companies should rely on good transformation management. That’s half the battle. It provides the framework for actively shaping change and successfully implementing it. Transformation management promotes innovation and enables companies to align themselves more closely with the needs and desires of customers. New ideas, technologies and business models are emerging. Transformation management may sound complicated, but with the right strategy it can be easily mastered. Discover the power of transformation management!

Why is transformation management so important?

Transformation management helps companies to successfully implement changes and innovations. It enables a structured approach to change processes in order to minimize resistance and prepare employees for change. Through effective transformation management, organizations can become more agile and adaptable to meet ever-changing market conditions and remain successful over the long term. It promotes the optimization of business processes and contributes to the achievement of strategic goals. A company’s ability to adapt to change makes it possible to respond to the needs and requirements of customers. Successful transformation management actively involves employees in the change process. This leads to increased commitment and greater identification with the company. Through transformation management, the company can continuously improve its products and services and increase customer benefits.

Transformation is a durable state

Transformation management is a major and exhausting challenge for everyone involved. In times of great uncertainty, which bring with them constant changes, it is particularly important to provide guidance. “In the transformation, we do two things at the same time: organizational development and change management,” says transformation consultant Eva-Sabine Roßwaag. “What is also special about the transformation is that we are not in a completed process here, but in a “durative” state. So if those responsible want to ensure that everyone in the company is included and the transformation succeeds, they would do well to practice clarity and a high level of transparency.”

How does good transformation management succeed?

Successful transformation management begins with seeing change as an opportunity. Instead of resisting change, companies should see it as an opportunity to evolve and innovate. Flexibility, openness and a positive mindset are crucial here. With clear goals, visionary leadership, active employee participation, flexibility and continuous optimization of the strategy, it is possible to successfully implement changes. Because in many companies, uncertainty and fear of major changes are spreading among employees, but also among managers. It is important that the entire company understands where the journey is going and what changes are being sought. “Therefore, the meaning and purpose must be clearly stated. This requires a continuous communication strategy that provides the necessary transparency,” emphasizes transformation expert Eva-Maria Roßwaag.

Bring on the role models!

Managers play a crucial role in the transformation process. They must lead by example and actively support change. Open communication, transparency and a positive attitude are of great importance. “Managers should be able to act as role models who, as reliable contacts and role models, offer their employees security and stability. However, this in turn requires that they themselves clearly support the transformation, have understood the meaning and have an intrinsic motivation for change.”

Employees are the ones who ultimately implement the change. Early communication, training and workshops can enable them to accept changes and actively help shape them. Transformation management offers the opportunity to actively involve employees and develop their potential.

flexibility and adaptability die Key competencies that should be promoted as part of transformation management. Continuous evaluation and optimization are also crucial. Because transformation management is an ongoing process that requires regular review and adjustment, organizations should review progress, celebrate successes, and learn from mistakes.

Transformation management is not a trend

Transformation management is an important strategic approach to making companies fit for the future. “Transformation management is not a fad,” Eva-Sabine Roßwaag is convinced. “For a few years now, we have been in permanently disruptive states in which nothing is the way it used to be. That in itself would still be understandable, but the rapid speed at which these changes – incidentally in every area of ​​life – take place, this is no longer manageable step by step. We need unprecedented momentum to keep up. In the meantime, it is no longer a question of whether we will change, but only a question of when.”

Good transformation management with clear goals, visionary leadership, employee participation, flexibility and continuous optimization of the strategy can definitely succeed. It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity for companies that want to thrive in an ever-changing business world. Transformation management is the key to seeing change as an opportunity and actively shaping the future.

Would you like to delve deeper into the topic of transformation management?

Then maybe the CyberForum Academy workshop on “Agile Leadership” is something for you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

