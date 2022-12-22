Technology is ready to assist man in the entire agricultural cycle. Not only. It is precisely through technological innovation that we can look to the future with more confidence, even in agriculture. We know it well: we can no longer ignore the need to use energy resources in an innovative and efficient way, and we necessarily need solutions capable of improving the use and storage of energy. Thus, intelligent and sustainable machinery and services are needed, so that even farms can keep their CO2 emissions under control without giving up the efficiency of their machinery.

CNH Industrial, a leading global company in the sector of machinery and services for the agricultural and construction sectors, presented at Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, the most innovative proposals on topics such as automation, autonomy, digital, alternative fuels and electrification. Driven by its purpose Breaking New Groundfocused on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company illustrated how through its global brands it is able to promote not only machinery powered by alternative fuels, but also to propose concepts and present prototypes that are unique in the world.

This is the case of the first natural gas-powered tractor marketed on the market, the New Holland T6 Methane Power tractor, and of the first prototype tractor powered by liquefied natural gas, the New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG. Natural gas, and above all biomethane, are currently the best solutions that allow and guarantee more powerful performance of the machines, and which at the same time reduce emissions and management costs.





The pre-series prototype of the T7 Methane Power LNG provides unrivaled performance for a tractor powered by an alternative fuel. With its 270 HP, it offers the same power and torque as its equivalent diesel model, guaranteeing working autonomy without the need for additional tanks. And it’s also more sustainable, becoming carbon neutral when powered by liquefied biomethane from livestock manure. It has been calculated that for a cattle farm with 120 heads, for example, the reduction of CO2 is potentially equivalent to that of about 100 households in the western hemisphere.

It’s called instead New Holland T4 Electric Power – the first fully electric utility tractor prototype, with autonomous functionality which will go into production at the end of 2023.





“The T4 Electric Power is the ideal solution for operations requiring low power. It is suitable for mixed farms, livestock, fruit farms, municipalities, and specialist applications. We know that our customers are eager to adopt this technology and it is therefore natural to continue our journey towards agricultural electrification on this platform,” he explains Marc Kermisch, Chief Digital & Information Officer, CNH Industrial.

In trials, the T4 Electric Power demonstrated excellent performance compared to a conventional diesel tractor. Its extraordinary response makes it more capable and efficient and allows for greater traction control. Smoother shifting and gear changes make driving even more enjoyable. Moreover, reduces management costs for farmers by up to 90 percent, thanks to the elimination of diesel expenses and associated maintenance costs.





“CNH Industrial – spiega Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial – is leveraging its machines to develop and adopt technologies that simplify and improve operations, provide reliable data and utilize alternative energy solutions, all to advance agriculture in a sustainable way. Raven’s significant contributions to this effort will also have their place, demonstrating how we have integrated their expertise and accelerated our technology offering to create solutions that improve customer efficiency and profitability.”

CNH Industrial’s Agriculture business net sales revenue for the full year 2022 is expected to include an estimated contribution of 900 million dollars, attributable exclusively to the components of precision technologies. Over the next two or three years, the forecast is for an average annual growth rate of around 12 percent for those components while for 2023 the goal is to achieve net sales revenues from Precision Technology components equal to approx 1 billion dollars.