Several scientists from Stanford University have outlined the prospects opened up by Generative AI. The potential benefits are many: work needs to be done to fill gaps and avoid dangers

What will be the impact future of Generative AI? It has known an astonishing fame and is a cause of worldwide debate. A few examples: for the World Economic Forum it is “a turning point for which society and industry must be ready”; according to the Financial Times”systems like ChatGPT can produce content to order, threatening not only jobs but also a wave of disinformation”; the New York Times asks a question: “Generative AI is here. Who should check it?”.

While Big Tech allocates considerable investments on the development of generative artificial intelligence, there are those who ask different questions in terms of benefits for the single individual and the related pitfalls. CNBC highlighted the results of a Monmouth University survey that 55% of Americans are concerned that AI as a whole could pose a risk to the human race.

Even in the world of science the question is at the center of reflection. One of the most interesting and recent documents in this regard is “Generative AI: Perspectives from Stanford HAI”, analysis conducted by scientists at Stanford University, members of the Stanford HAI (Human-centered Artificial Intelligence).

What emerges is a variegated picture, which outlines incredible opportunities, but also considerable risks. In between is man and his ability to use technology in the best possible way, without abusing it or being replaced by it.

Takeaway

The future of Generative AI in medicine, helping doctors and patients

To understand the future of Generative AI, we must start from its origin and the great value it represents for the scientific world. As Fei-Fei Li, a computer science professor and co-director of the Stanford HAI says, “Endowing machines with generative capabilities has been a dream for many generations of AI scientists. There is a long history of algorithmic attempts at generative models with varying degrees of progress». In the specific case of visual perception, the subject of studies by the scientist and creator of ImageNet, she recalls that in 1966, MIT researchers developed the “Summer Vision Project”, a milestone in the field of artificial vision and image generation.

From the past to the future, here is the possible use of generative artificial intelligence to augment our vision: thinking of the deaths caused by medical errors (250,000 deaths a year in the USA alone), the models of Generative AI could help healthcare professionals spot potential otherwise unsolved problems. «It can also create simulated versions of rare data to further train AI models or healthcare professionals themselves».

Another possible link is linked to this last aspect use of Generative AI in medicine: the production of synthetic data or, more precisely, of “synthetic patients”. This is what Russ Altman, professor of bioengineering, genetics, medicine and biomedical data science calls them. His reflection starts from the difficulty of obtaining a large number of patients in clinical trials and the need to have a realistic group of patients who do not receive therapy to compare the results with those who receive it. This is an area within biomedical research where Generative AI offers great opportunities. «It could make clinical trials more efficient by creating “synthetic” control patients and could even generate virtual results to describe what happens to these patients if they go untreated.». Biomedical researchers could therefore rely on a larger number of results and this could potentially make trials smaller, faster and cheaper, and therefore lead to faster progress in the supply of new drugs. Not only: in the context of medical education, generative artificial intelligence «it could allow us to create very realistic patients and enable medical students to learn to detect disease. The ability of generative models to produce multiple variations on a theme could allow students to view multiple cases of the same disease».

Generative AI for quantum physics, energy and neurobiology

But in the future of Generative AI there are not only applications in the medical field. Generative AI models are poised to provide remarkable insights into nature itself, across biology and physics, with broad implications for solving complex problems that have multiple implications. Let’s think about the three-dimensional predictive models of proteins, able to allow theexploration of three-dimensional structures, thus helping in the search for new proteins that can be used for the creation of innovative and effective drugs. «Generative AI is only now beginning to be explored in the quantum realm, allowing us to efficiently model highly correlated electron states, potentially advancing our understanding of materials science and quantum chemistry», points out Surya Ganguli, associate professor of applied physics; Associate Director of Stanford HAI. These advances could in turn lead to creation of new materials and catalysts capable of making progress in the production and storage of energy in an efficient way.

Generative artificial intelligence models find other interesting application spaces: many neuroscientists and cognitive scientists have compared the neural representations of both deep neural networks and generative AI models with neurobiological representations in humans and animals, often finding striking similarities in many areas of the brain. «The often similar structure of artificial and biological solutions to generative tasks suggests that there may be some common principles governing how intelligent systems, biological or artificial, model and generate complex data» says Ganguli again.

Risks and opportunities: protecting people, looking at the advantages

None of them, in outlining the future of Generative AI, hide the potential risks involved: it is necessary to raise awareness and address the weaknesses. As Landay points out: «the user interface for computing has been pretty static for the past 30 years. In the next 5-10 years we will see a revolution in human-computer interaction. The changes championed by generative AI are only now beginning to be envisioned by designers and technologists. Now is the time to ensure we are thinking critically about the user, community and societal impacts».

The effects of Generative AI are not necessarily predetermined. «Instead, they depend on the choices of technologists, managers, entrepreneurs, politicians and many others», notes Erik Brynjolfsson, director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The same research center is cataloging the list of economic activities that could be affected by generative AI and estimating what share of the economy they represent. Generative AI promises to automate or augment many of the thousands of tasks performed in the economy that previously could only be done by humans. Not only: “where it can complement work, particularly for knowledge workers and the creative class, wages could also rise as output increases», points out Brynjolfsson himself.

Still remaining in the world of work, Christopher D. Manning, professor of linguistics and computer science, as well as director of the Stanford AI Lab, offers another reason for reflection, focusing attention on the main means of communication: human language, in the form oral and written. Generative language models offer a huge opportunity to reinvent the way work is done within all types of businesses and industries: marketing, sales, product development, customer support and even human resources will change. Recent generative AI models are good enough to offer tremendous help, and therefore potential cost savings in a business context.

There is also an important potential that generative AI brings to the legal sphere: «could help people prepare legal documents, lawyers in legal research and writing, and judges improve the accuracy and efficiency of painfully slow judgment forms» illustrates Daniel E. Ho, professor of law at the Stanford Law School. He recalls how ChatGPT has already been used in a legal proceeding in Colombia. However, relying on a chatbot as a substitute for legal research poses serious problems for professional ethics and ultimately the rule of law.

Writing is thinking: the ethical and didactic dilemma on the future of Generative AI

As we have seen, there is no field in which the future of Generative AI cannot bring benefits, but we must not forget the need to also address the relative technological, ethical and social challenges and criticalities.

One of them is related to education. «The latest revolution in artificial intelligence is powerful new automatic writing tools. In professional contexts, these templates can increase human performance: rewrite our clients’ emails in a more professional tone, complete our documents or generate a report on our company’s annual performance. However, in educational settings, in the absence of special design considerations, these models could undermine performance and corrode our creative abilities», says Rob Reich, professor of political science; Director of the Stanford McCoy Family Center for Ethics in Society. The same poses a further reflection: «calculators have been shown to promote accuracy, remove some of the more tedious work, and make math more enjoyable for many. ChatGPT is not like a calculator. Why? The quality of your writing isn’t just a measure of your ability to communicate; it is a measure of your ability to think».

The ability to write exercises thinking; learning to write better is inseparable from learning to think better. Becoming a good writer and becoming a good thinker are the same thing. So if text templates are writing, then students aren’t learning to think. Initially, the new wave of Generative AI was treated with caution and concern.

But as the rush to commercialize the technology has begun, those responsible precautions have not been taken throughout the industry. In the last six months, easy-to-use commercial versions of these powerful artificial intelligence tools have proliferated, many of them without the slightest limit or restriction.

So how could we prevent this unfolding disaster in education? «First, AI developers and policy makers need to distinguish between the importance of basic models in educational versus professional contexts. So, they have to work together, together with industry players, to develop community standards», conclude Reich.