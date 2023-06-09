The future of networking in an increasingly multicloud world

Global Networking Trends Report 2023 Cisco examines the evolution of network technology and multicloud initiatives highlighting trends and priorities for the future of networking. The pandemic risk can now be considered a thing of the past, even if 40% of people continue to work remotely. Be careful though, because i models Traditional security tools are outdated and a challenge for IT professionals.

The future of networking

In fact, they identify both cloud security risks (51%) and the growing number of employees working remotely (39%) as the main challenges. In addition, companies continue to adopt the cloud, with 78% of respondents declaring their intention to entrust more than 40% of their data to it by 2025. This is the first summary of the study carried out by Cisco starting from the consideration that the last two and a half years have brought about an enormous change in the world.

The road ahead

A global pandemic, geopolitical conflict, economic uncertainty, an increasingly hybrid and multicloud world. After all this, companies today are wondering which way to go. To thrive and survive, they’ve had to change the way they do business and in doing so, cloud adoption has accelerated and the role of the network has changed. And that’s what the Cisco Global Networking Trends Report 2023 highlights.

The main points of the investigation

The emergence of hybrid ways of working has created the need for new approaches. This is to ensure remote employees secure connections to data and corporate resources distributed in hybrid and multicloud environments. While people are returning to the office, over 40% continue to work remotely, full-time or some days of the week. Traditional security models are now obsolete, posing a problem for IT professionals who identify cloud security risks as their top challenges (51%). In addition to the growing number of employees working remotely (39%).

More clouds and multiclouds in the future of networking

The transition to cloud and multicloud is accelerating. If business agility is the issue, many are selling the answer in the cloud. Enterprise adoption of the cloud continues. 78% of respondents say they intend to host more than 40% of their data in the cloud by 2025, up from 63% currently. Multicloud adoption is also growing with 42% of respondents citing more agile and scalable application development as the primary reason for using multiple clouds.

Have secure access

Secure access to cloud applications is the top networking challenge of 2023. End-to-end visibility along the digital services delivery chain (e.g. between user and cloud) to ensure a consistent application experience is also a major concern of corporate IT professionals. Providing secure access to applications that can reside on premises and at the same time be distributed in different clouds is the main challenge according to 41% of respondents. Because network traffic originates and ends outside the corporate network, having end-to-end visibility into network performance and security is critical according to 37% of respondents.

The Future of Networking: The Threat Landscape Expands