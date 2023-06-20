The Future of PGA Tour 2K23

For a long time, PGA Tour 2K (formerly known as The Golf Club) was the only realistic golf game. The competition is now on, as EA entered the scene earlier this year with the EA Sports PGA Tour. I spoke with Josh Muise, creative director at HB Studios, to find out how this will affect their games and what we can expect going forward.

Gamereactor: How did you guys notice the EA Sports PGA Tour entering the scene, and having seen their product, how has that affected your plans?

Mice: As always, our focus is on making PGA Tour 2K23 the best golf simulator available. We invite tournaments, and anything that increases awareness and interest in the game of golf is good for everyone. Having said that, we have several exciting features that set PGA Tour 2K23 apart, including our unique Course Designer, which players use to create thousands of custom courses that the entire community can enjoy, and our partnership with Tiger Woods Exclusive partnerships, the TopGolf experience only available in our game, unique playable golfers including Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, John Cena, Nadeshot, the Barstool Sports Fore Play crew and more.

You guys have an amazing class designer in the game, but what is the status of more real classes being added to the game?

First off, Pinehurst No. 2 just arrived! We’ll also be adding some exciting new playable golfers to the game over the next few months. We thank everyone for their patience. We take the time to ensure the highest quality for each course and new member of the game.

Now that we’ve ranked cross-platform games, will we see a cross-platform gaming society? A big request in the community is the ability to join more than 10 societies so you don’t have to drop out of one to join another.

We’re excited to see players join multiple clubs and continue to grow the PGA Tour 2K community! This is something we will consider in the future.

You’ve done a great job adding playable characters like Steph Curry, the bar stool guy, and more. But what are your plans for adding actual golfers to the game?

You’ll see some new playable pros and celebrity guests coming to PGA Tour 2K23. I can’t confirm all the names yet. Don’t want to spoil the surprise!

Finally, news just broke about the PGA/LIV merger. Does that have any bearing on your future plans, or is it more telling for the next game?

We’re excited to see what this news means for the PGA Tour 2K and the game of golf. In the meantime, we’ll continue to add new content to the game to keep players interested and keep them coming back!

As you can tell, there isn’t much information I can get from them about the future, but at least we know some updates are coming.

Which pros or celebrities would you like to see join the PGA Tour 2K23?

