The future of SteamWorld will be revealed on Monday

Thunderful’s SteamWorld franchise started in 2010 with the Nintendo DSi game SteamWorld Tower Defense, and since then has become hugely popular thanks to great titles like SteamWorld Heist and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech.

Unfortunately, the last one was released in 2019, and we haven’t really heard anything about the series since then, although it was revealed in 2021 that there are four SteamWorld games in development, one of which is a very The mysterious project SteamWorld Headhunters. But earlier this week, the series’official twitter accountA clear hint that something is about to happen.

really. In the evening, confirm that we can look forward to the SteamWorld broadcast on January 23rd. While we still don’t have any details on what we’ll see, we’re assuming SteamWorld Headhunter will be there, and possibly a lot more.

Be sure to mark this in your calendars, because the games released in the series so far have been pretty fun.

