What will the trends for the tech world of the next few years? What will the needs to satisfy for companies and the solutions adopted? How the real stands out progress from a novelty driven only by a good advertising campaign? The Consumer Electronic Show is well aware of these questions and answers since Las Vegas has been the place to be to understand since 1967 where does (or could go) the innovation that after a few years will enter our homes and our lives. You also want for its placement at the beginning of the year, which somehow kicks off all the events that will take place afterwards.

But for some years the CES has also become itinerant e before the Las Vegas event (in 2023 scheduled for January 5 to 8) there are times when you start to warm up the engines and exchange the first business cards before ending up in the middle of slot machines and baccarat tables. With this in mind, the CES Unveiled of Amsterdam, where Dutch startups have begun to show themselves.

And between virtual reality designed to relax, mini motorboats that clean the sea, modular ergonomic keyboards and electric mini-cars there was space to chat a bit with Lesley Rohrbaugh, who is the research director for CES and the person who monitors trends, news and big and small data: “Every year there are many trends that characterize the world of technology and innovation, some develop over time at variable speeds, I am thinking of the electric car – he explained – Others they suddenly become relevant for some historical reason, such as the need for connectivity during the pandemic. Today, if I look at the corporate sector, the strongest trends have to do with safety and training: more and more brands are trying to develop or acquire systems that allow them to help workers in their duties, clearly explaining how to assemble a component, and to thus reducing errors, injuries and learning times “

Another fundamental theme of these years are subscription services. Not only music, films or TV series, but also video games, transport and much more, as well as that of the convergence of several technologies in areas that have not been touched up to now: “In the coming years there will be a lot of talk about augmented reality, both with regard to construction and design as well as with regard to health. It is a technology that can give a great deal and help reduce costs and design times, formation and reaction. With the appropriate technology we could have a surgeon who already sees the fundamental data on the patient’s body, just as a designer can better understand how to position each component so that it is energy efficient and know its performance in real time “.

E what about the metaverse? That space announced and strongly desired by many companies (Meta is obviously the first), on which however the same companies seem to have vague ideas and for which users have a limited interest? “The metaverse needs better communication but above all it will play its success on interoperability. Companies, virtual spaces and virtual objects must be able to work together to create something that avoid the creation of a few realities confined in their bubbles. If the various platforms do not find a way to converge at the same point, it will never be a world, but a series of isolated spaces. At CES we also have a department that deals with software standards, and the standardization of many components will play an essential role in the creation of the metaverse ”.

How we analyze the possible success and the potential of a possible new trend in the tech world? A lot of things are proposed, advertised and told as the next-big-thing, but this is not always the reality. Think of the same metaverse, or when it suddenly seemed like we would all be watching 3D television wearing glasses. Being something new is not a sufficient condition to be successful: “For me it is very important to analyze the data and above all to understand the needs. Successful innovation is what anticipates a need and is ready to satisfy it, or who discovers one we didn’t think we had. The 2023 CES will focus on the issue of rights: to safety, to drinking water, to better working conditions, to a healthy environment. The future will undoubtedly be defined by our ability to create a better world for all, in which it will also be easier to pursue a healthier and less destructive lifestyle. And our needs and theirs solutions are always different and change from year to yearoften from month to month, which is why CES is important, because it provides an insight into what has great potential to become the next solution. “

This year, CES will return close to pre-Covid rhythms and levels, with a number of visitors expected to be around 100 thousandbut without abandoning the digital edition: “These last two years have shown us that some things can be done digitally, but that events are still fundamental to make agreements, casual encounters that can become collaborations, to touch the products, things you cannot do from afar. CES is a global show, that’s why we do events in Europe and that is why it is important that people come from all over the world: because the whole world will be influenced by what you see at CES ”.