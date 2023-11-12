The future of work, the work of the future. The Italian Tech Academy masters restart

“The impact has already been there. Artificial intelligence is already changing the world of work. And our society”. This is how Arcangelo Rociola comments on the year of birth of ChatGpt, the generative artificial intelligence capable, together with its competitors Bard by Google or Grok by Elon Musk, among other things of writing texts and creating images like a human being. But also to write and send emails, check data in financial statements, make forecasts, market analysis, create websites, images, translations, develop applications…

To the Elon Musk-style apocalyptics who predict the end of work, Riccardo Luna, not by chance director of the Italian Tech Academy, responds: “For fifty years, every time a new technology appears, the imminent end of work has been predicted. Yet typewriters and calculators did not eliminate secretaries and accountants; the assembly line and then robots in factories did not eliminate workers (they reduced them, yes); and the web did not reduce overall employment nor smartphones and social networks, if anything, have opened the way to new professions”.

Much more likely that AI will make hundreds of jobs disappear, and create new ones, still unknown at the moment.

It is with this perspective in mind that the Italian Tech Academy has designed its own masterfrom the belief that the the need to learn and update never ends. After all, in the era of artificial intelligence, it is a question of continuing to invest in most important resource we have: our “natural” intelligence.

Italian Tech Academy, born from the collaboration between Talent Garden and Gruppo Gedi, is preparing for the winter session, starting in January 2024, poised to continue leading the next generation of innovators and leaders in the digital world. Four Masters programs are scheduled: Innovation Management, now in its fourth edition; the fifth edition of Content Strategy and the third edition of Business Sustainabilityin addition to the debut of the master’s degree in Future for Food: Innovation & Business Strategies. Each of these master’s degrees is designed for a clear professional opportunity: from them There will be figures already in great demand today such as Business Innovator, Food Manager, Sustainability Manager and Content Manager.

Here are all the details:

Innovation Management – Master Part Time 12 weeks from 24 February to 18 May

The part-time Master in Innovation Management will take place in a blended format with 4 modules in live streaming, and 3 days on the Talent Garden Campus in Milan. The path provides skills and tools in the field of business innovation, UX Design, Data Analytics and AI Fundamentals, Agile Project Management and Technology Roadmapping (AI, 5G, IoT, Blockchain), essential for guiding people and organizations through Digital Transformation and developing strategies effective for different business models. Charting the path of emerging technologies is crucial for innovation. Technology roadmapping in particular defines how new technologies can drive strategy, while digital governance ensures alignment and compliance with the organization’s vision and objectives.

Prices:

Early Bird Rate (by the end of November) 15% Off: €2,465 VAT included

Full installment €2,900 VAT included

Future for Food: Innovation & Business Strategies 7 modules from 26 January to 23 March 2024

The Part Time Master in Future for Food: Innovation & Business Strategies is a training course co-designed by Italian Tech Academy with the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo, excellence in food and wine training and Il Gusto, content hub of the Gedi Group. A path to obtain strategic methods, processes and tools to innovate and seize development opportunities for companies operating in the food sector.

Prices:

Early Bird Rate 15% Off: € 2.465 iva inclusa

Full installment €2,900 VAT included

Content Strategy – Part Time Master 8 weekends from 10 February to 11 May

8 weekend course, online and in person at the Talent Garden Turin campus (Agnelli Foundation), designed to provide participants with in-depth knowledge of web content production techniques and strategies for reaching their audience effectively. The course is aimed at freelancers and professionals, which helps create a dynamic and diverse learning environment. The program focuses on the acquisition of updated skills, tools and languages ​​for the creation of valuable content. A set of skills designed for those who want to orient their career towards a professional figure in strategic marketing.

Prices:

Early Bird Rate 15% Off: € 2.465 iva inclusa

Full installment €2,900 VAT included

Business Sustainability – Part Time Master 8 modules from 23 February to 18 May

The part-time Master in Business Sustainability offers comprehensive training in methodologies, processes and tools to guide organizations in the ecological transition. A 10-week training course and workshops to learn about reference frameworks for acting on managerial processes, skills for defining sustainable development strategies, impact assessment models, ESG criteria, sustainable finance and change management.

Prices:

Early Bird Rate 15% Off: € 2.635 iva inclusa

Full Installment €3,100 VAT included

