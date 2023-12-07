The Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy A14 4G are next

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is already receiving the update to Android 14 with One UI 6.0

While preparing to launch the December 2023 Android update on the best terminals in its catalog, both high-end and mid-range and entry-level ones, Samsung continues to deploy the new version of Android in more Galaxy S and Galaxy A series devices.

Thus, after recently updating the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9, the Korean giant has now begun to release the update to Android 14 with One UI 6.0 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy A14 4G.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy A14 4G receive Android 14 and One UI 6

As confirmed by SamMobile, Samsung has begun to roll out the update to Android 14 with One UI 6.0 on the Galaxy S21 FE in the US with firmware versions G990USQU9FWK5 or G990U2SQU7FWK5 and in the Galaxy A14 4G from Kazakhstan with a build number ending in BWK8. This update is expected to expand to the rest of the world‘s regions in the coming weeks.

In both cases, this new firmware includes the penultimate Android security patch, the one corresponding to the month of November 2023, a security update that fixes more than six dozen vulnerabilities related to privacy and security, which solves a good number of general errors detected in the user interface and improves the stability and performance of the two terminals.

The main difference between the update to Android 14 that is reaching both phones is that the Galaxy A14 4G is receiving a reduced version of One UI 6, called One UI 6 Core, which does not include as many features as the full variant that is being deployed in the Galaxy S21 FE.

Once this update is available globally for both smartphones, you can check if it has already arrived by accessing the dashboard. Settings of your Galaxy and entering the section Software update. When it appears in said section, you will only have to click on the button Download and install and let One UI take care of updating your phone with the latest Android version.

