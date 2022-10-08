Home Technology The Galaxy S23 has to pick the flagship burden alone, with a 6.1-inch machine, four color schemes, 8 Gen 2
Technology

The Galaxy S23 has to pick the flagship burden alone, with a 6.1-inch machine, four color schemes, 8 Gen 2

by admin
The Galaxy S23 has to pick the flagship burden alone, with a 6.1-inch machine, four color schemes, 8 Gen 2

News broke that industry insider Ross Young revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available in light brown, black, pink and green colors. The versions of the Galaxy S23 series are Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Among them, the Galaxy S23 is the smallest model. It has a 6.1-inch screen, the same size as the Galaxy S22, and is very easy to operate with one hand.

In terms of core specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor. In August this year, a blogger revealed that the first batch of smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be released after Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit, and the tentative time is now the second half of November. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550) processor adopts the 1+2+2+3 architecture, the super core is upgraded to Cortex X3, the large core is upgraded to Cortex A715, and the small core is still Cortex A510. The CPU frequencies currently seen are 2.84Hz, 2.4GHz, 2.4Ghz and 1.8GHz. The battery capacity may be less than 4000mAh (rumored to be 3900mAh) and supports 25W wired fast charging.

The Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a big step up in performance compared to the previous model’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The AnTuTu comprehensive score may exceed 1.2 million points. The machine is expected to be launched in Q1 next year.

See also  The Last Alchemist shows us a reimagining of how modern science came to be - The Last Alchemist

You may also like

Overwatch 2: How to Get Free Legendary Sukajan...

CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND, you can’t ignore it, and...

DeepMind’s artificial intelligence finds new shortcuts for faster...

Finding the newborn stars in the universe is...

Video games: Aftermath arrives, an ambitious Italian survival

What’s in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoints Pack? -Liku

Sharp HT-SB100, the proof: the soundbar to enter...

Big footprints? highway? NASA’s new photo of Europa...

Sharp HT-SB100, the proof: the soundbar to enter...

New EA app to replace Origin now available...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy