News broke that industry insider Ross Young revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available in light brown, black, pink and green colors. The versions of the Galaxy S23 series are Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Among them, the Galaxy S23 is the smallest model. It has a 6.1-inch screen, the same size as the Galaxy S22, and is very easy to operate with one hand.

In terms of core specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor. In August this year, a blogger revealed that the first batch of smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be released after Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit, and the tentative time is now the second half of November. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550) processor adopts the 1+2+2+3 architecture, the super core is upgraded to Cortex X3, the large core is upgraded to Cortex A715, and the small core is still Cortex A510. The CPU frequencies currently seen are 2.84Hz, 2.4GHz, 2.4Ghz and 1.8GHz. The battery capacity may be less than 4000mAh (rumored to be 3900mAh) and supports 25W wired fast charging.

The Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a big step up in performance compared to the previous model’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The AnTuTu comprehensive score may exceed 1.2 million points. The machine is expected to be launched in Q1 next year.