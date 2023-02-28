Home Technology The Galaxy Tab S9 rumored to be released in the second half of the year will add advanced waterproof and dustproof functions
Technology

The Galaxy Tab S9 rumored to be released in the second half of the year will add advanced waterproof and dustproof functions

by admin
As the brand with the highest market share in the Android tablet market, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S series tablets have always lacked dust and water resistance. This practical function is only available on Active series tablets with weaker specifications. SamMobile, a website that specializes in reporting Samsung product news, has reported that dust and water resistance will be available on the next-generation Galaxy Tab S tablet.

In the past, Samsung used the body coating method of the Galaxy Tab S series tablet to achieve basic dustproof and waterproof, but the Galaxy Tab S9 released later this year will be changed, and the design of the body will be modified to meet IP67 standards. Dust and water resistance rating. If SamMobile’s report is true, the Galaxy Tab S9 will be completely dustproof, so dust can’t get in, and it can be submerged in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

Foreign media believe that the addition of IP67 dust and water resistance to the Galaxy Tab S9 will allow the tablet to be used in toilets or kitchens, increasing its appeal. The Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to be released in August along with the new generation of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip folding machines in the second half of 2023.

Source of information and pictures: gsmarena

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

