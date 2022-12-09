In the Italian night the i Game Awards 2022the Oscars of video games, and also many video games expected from 2023 onwards have been announced or shown for the first time.

The most coveted award, that of Game of the Year, which traditionally translates into a special and celebratory version, went to Elder Ringpreferred to the others A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray e Xenoblade Chronicles 3 despite a level of difficulty bordering on the impossible. The From Software title also took home the accolades for Best Game Direction, Art Direction and Best RPG.

Great satisfactions also for the highly anticipated God of War Ragnarökwhich won 6 awards: Narrative, Soundtrack, Audio design, Performance, Accessibility (why we explained it here) and Best Action/Adventure. Also appreciated the innovative Straythe video game starring a catrecognized as Best Indie and Best Indie Debut and capable of beating very well done titles such as Norco, Sifu e Tunic.

No prizes for the interesting (but not very welcoming) Immortalitywhile Moss: Book II won Best VR Game, Bayonetta 3 as Best Action, Kirby and the Forgotten Land as Best Family Game e The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as Most Expected.

The video games we will play from 2023

Of the title of Nintendo, nothing new has been shown, but during the awards ceremony have been made numerous advances on the expected videogames in the more or less near future. We have collected the most interesting announcements below.

Cyberpunk 2077

The CD Projekt RED title, after a stormy debut, is ready for the first expansion: it’s called Phantom Libertyis expected for 2023 e stars the actor Idris Elba. Who will join Keanu Reeves among the well-known faces in the game.

Diablo IV

The highly anticipated new chapter of the historic Blizzard saga finally has a release date (and a new trailer as well): arrives on June 6, 2023for Xbox and PlayStation and of course for PC.

Hades II

Followed by one of the most beautiful titles on the Xbox Game Pass (from which it has now unfortunately been removed), this time has a female protagonist, who will have to deal with hordes of enemies inspired by Greek mythology.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd

Derived from the beautiful comic by Mike Mignola (from which 3 films have also been made), it is a fighting game coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox.

Horizon Forbidden West

Expansion coming soon anche per Horizon Forbidden West (here the proof): it’s called Burning Shores, it will include a large number of new locations and should be released in April 2023, obviously only on PS5.

Judas

Unknown title from a semi-unknown developer (Ghost Story Games), which however is directed by Ken Levine, former head of the creative team of the beautiful BioShock: Judas is a first person shooter expected for PS5, Xbox X and S and PC.

Street Fighter 6

In the works for PS4 and 5, Xbox X and S and for PC, Street Fighter 6 finally has a debut date: should arrive on June 2, 2023.

