Regardless of whether it is an Nvdia or AMD graphics card, there will still be a crash in some games or special circumstances, that is, the screen freezes. Generally, when we encounter this situation, we will restart the computer directly, and the data that has not been archived will be lost directly, and the loss may be large or small.

But as early as Windows 10, there is a built-in combination key that can directly restart the graphics card driver. When you encounter this problem again later, you may wish to try this method first!

Foreign media Betanews shared a little trick that can help you solve stuck in some system situations,Just press the Win + Ctrl + Shift + B key combination, and your system may return to normal.

This is because one of the common causes of system freezes is a problem with the graphics card driver. Use this key combination to quickly restart your graphics card driver. After you use a keyboard shortcut, you’ll notice that your monitor goes black momentarily. If you have more than one monitor connected to your computer, they will briefly turn black in sequence.

In fact, there are many factors that can cause a “stuck” or slow computer while playing a game, here are some common causes:

  • High CPU or RAM memory usage
  • low performance graphics card
  • Low internet speed, unstable internet
  • Computer hard drive is slow or full
  • Insufficient memory storage space
  • The graphics card driver is incompatible or the graphics card driver is too old
  • Not enough disk space
  • Computer or System Compatibility Issues
  • Windows 10 auto update stuck on game…
Since there are various factors that cause your game to be stuck on the computer, and the driver is only a part of it, this key combination does not guarantee that all systems can be recovered after being stuck, but It’s definitely a quick trick worth trying.

