Spring is in full swing, and for fans of gaming in 2023, that means we have a ton of anticipated and exciting games debuting soon. Between sports games, strategy remakes, sci-fi sequels, and more, this April has been a stacked April, and we’re taking a look at all the most exciting releases from the latest episode of Games To Look For.

Meet Your Maker （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – April 4

What’s one way to make sure the game always has a really wide selection of content? Built with user-generated content in mind. That’s exactly what Behavior Interactive is doing with its upcoming post-apocalyptic first-person building and raiding game Meet Your Maker, as the game lets players create every level you can find and view. To ensure there’s plenty of content to choose from at launch, the game will even be available as a day one on PlayStation Plus.

Road 96： Mile 0 （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Nintendo Switch） – April 4

While we know the events that unfolded in Digixart’s politically driven adventure game Road 96, how the story begins in the first place hasn’t been explored to such a degree of granularity. until now. Because this April, Road 96: The Arrival of Mile 0 is a prequel to the original game, which follows Zoe and Kaito and delves into the beginning of the story, needless to say this is a Road 96 title where you will be asked to make a series of difficult and conflicting decisions, all in pursuit of an end goal.

Everspace 2 （PC） – April 6

After a long period of early access to the game, Rockfish’s single-player spaceship shooter Everspace 2 will officially debut in its 1.0 release this April. Coming to PC and slated to hit current-gen consoles in the summer, the game will ask players to explore, loot, and blast the universe to pieces, all while boasting an action-packed sci-fi story.

EA Sports PGA Tour （PC， PS5， Xbox Series） – April 7

The EA Sports PGA Tour had the honor of being featured in back-to-back Games To Look For, as EA decided to launch a delay at the last minute, pushing the game back a few weeks, from March to April, to coincide with the actual Masters tournament this Easter weekend.

Minecraft Legends （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Nintendo Switch） – April 18

Minecraft veterans may find themselves a bit lost with the game, as it’s trading the main game’s building and mining mechanics for a full-fledged multiplayer strategy experience. The game is called Minecraft Legends, and its mission is to unite the Overworld and stop hordes of attacking Piglin enemies from swarming from the Nether. Minecraft Legends will even launch as a Day 1 Game Pass title with the Xbox Game Studios launch.

The Mageseeker： A League of Legends Story （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Nintendo Switch） – April 18

Riot Forge, Riot Games’ League of Legends spin-off publishing brand, this April with the launch of Digital Sun’s pixelated action RPG, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. The game follows the mage Silas, who has broken free from his unjust captivity and has now embarked on a campaign for restitution and liberation from the brutal mage-seekers who are controlling the lands of Demacia in a tyrannical tyranny.

Gods of Rock (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) – April 18

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to match Guitar Hero’s rock-and-roll combat with Street Fighter’s similar melee combat? If so, God of Rock is the exact answer to that question, as the game pits players against each other in 2.5D battles that are made with the perfect combination of button presses to push the beat of an original song. Needless to say, mastery requires both rhythm and skill, but if you have both, you might challenge for the title of God of Rock.

Horizon Western Restriction: The Burning Shore (PS5) – April 19

It’s been over a year since Aloy first ventured to the West Coast of the United States in Horizon Forbidden West, but now that 2022 has passed, Guerrilla Games is hoping to do more by taking players to the Burning Shores. This PlayStation 5-exclusive expansion will explore Los Angeles’ volcanic shores, and Will see Aloy face a terrifying and massive robot threat while meeting a series of new faces along the way.

Dead Island 2 （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – April 21

After years of development, and we mean years of development, it’s finally time for Dead Island 2 to debut this April. Taking players to the wrecked city of Hell-A (aside from a boatload of zombies, it’s just Los Angeles), this title will see players using armadas of weapons and tools to smash, slice, blow up, gunshot, splash, ignite, tear, and Rip zombies of all different types to shreds in this sunny post-apocalyptic playground.

Advance Wars 1 + 2： Re-Boot Camp （Nintendo Switch） – April 21

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp is taking longer than expected as global events mean the timing of the game isn’t right, but Nintendo has decided that April 2023 is the perfect time to time the game, which means we Soon expect the original strategy experience to be fully remastered to modern standards, with some modern additions.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – April 28

While Disney is no stranger to producing a ton of Star Wars TV shows lately, the entertainment company’s partnership with EA and Respawn has allowed it to do so for a longer period of time. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will pick up and see a more proficient and tougher version of protagonist Cal Kestis as he continues to evade Empire’s pursuers and illustrate what needs to be said in a galaxy far, far away people.

The same goes for another Games To Look For. Be sure to join us again in a month to see what’s in store for video game fans in May 2023.