There’s no denying that January 2023 is a bit of a slow month for video games. There are some big titles to grab, but for the most part, this is a solid start to the year. February is another beast. As we enter the second month of the year, there’s a ton of exciting and fun games to keep an eye out for across all genres. So relax and see what the shortest month of the year has in store for gaming fans.

Deliverus Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – February 2nd

KeokeN Interactive will begin rolling out its action-adventure sequel, Save Our Moon, in February, which swaps the hostile lunar landscape for an equally dangerous red planet. Save Us Mars sees protagonist Kathy Jensen exploring dangerous environments in an effort to retrieve a lost Ark colony ship that was stolen by a mysterious extrovert faction.

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series F) – February 10

There’s not much else to say about the game that hasn’t been said yet. Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year, and it arrives in early February. Set at the famous wizarding school in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy puts you in the role of a fifth year student as they truly carve out their destiny in the wizarding world.

Wanted: Dead (PC, PS5, Xbox Series 5) – February 14

From a developer who worked on the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive video games, Wanted: Dead is a hybrid beheading shooter that follows a week in the life of Zombie Force: an elite task force of the Hong Kong Police Force team, tasked with uncovering a corporate conspiracy. Designed to be brutal and bloody, with smooth and fast gameplay, this is a cyberpunk adventure made for a hardcore audience.

Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – February 17

EA and Koei Tecmo are teaming up for their own take on the Monster Hunter formula. Wild Hearts is a new take on the hunt genre that challenges players to harness the power of nature to defeat naturally enhanced monsters. As a game that can be tackled alone or with a team of up to four players, Wild Hearts is for those looking for new beasts.

Atomic Heart （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – 2月21日

It might look like a BioShock video game, but it’s not. Atomic Heart from Mundfish is an action shooter where players explore a utopian society where humans and robots live in harmony, or rather, they once did. Because in this game, the robots have gone off the rails, and now the once charming utopia has become a terrifying world of mutated creatures, malevolent machines, and super-powered robots. Sounds weird, right?

Like a Dragon： Ishin （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – 2月21日

This Yakuza spin-off swaps modern gang warfare for 19th-century samurai tales. Like a Dragon: Ishin sees warrior Ryoma Sakamoto travel to Kyoto to find his father’s murderer while seeking to clear his name. With katana-wielding melee action and revolver-based combat at a distance, the game is a fresh take on the yakuza formula.

PS VR2 (PS5) – February 22

It’s a trick, because the PlayStation VR2 isn’t actually a new game. But considering that the next iteration of PlayStation VR will also be accompanied by a slew of “launch windows” games, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR and Horizon Call of the Mountain, it’s hard to ignore this release — even if it does have a Behemoth price tag.

Blood Bowl III （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – 2月23日

After a long period of alpha and beta testing, Nacon and Cyanide Studio are ready to debut their third NFL strategy release in the Warhammer Universe. Blood Bowl III is that game, and looks to iterate on its predecessors with additional matches, further customization options, a wider competitive mode, all while using the latest ruleset of the actual board game the title is based on.

Sons of the Forest (PC) – February 23

From the team behind The Forest, Children of the Forest is an open-world survival horror simulator that sees you on a lonely island populated by cannibalistic savages. Sent on a quest to find a missing billionaire, this game will ask you to overcome your fears while thinking intelligently to avoid starvation, dehydration, disease, hypothermia, and basically anything that could pose a threat to your livelihood .

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23

Sega and Relic Entertainment are taking us back to the Great Theater of War this month as the Company of Heroes series makes a comeback. The third installment will again revolve around World War II, but will swap out the muddy fields of the Western Front for the sandy and parched terrain of North Africa and the picturesque landscapes of Italy. Featuring dynamic and tactically demanding combat scenarios, Company of Heroes 3 hopes to grow the strategy series with a slew of new features, including more detailed destruction.

Octopath Traveler II (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – February 24th

Square Enix is ​​returning to the acclaimed Octopath Traveler series this month when Octopath Traveler II makes its PC and console debut. Taking fans back to the fantastical world of Solistia, this intertwined story will see eight new travelers embark on adventures for their own reasons, at a time when Steam power is spawning all kinds of exciting technological advancements . With iconic HD-2D graphics returning to center stage, this story will be one for JRPG fans.

Kirby Returns to Dreamland Deluxe Edition (Switch) – February 24

Following the success of 2022’s Kirby and the Forgotten Lands, Nintendo is bringing back a previous title that revolves around cute pink puff balls. Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is taking the Nintendo Wii title and shaping and reshaping it to fit the Nintendo Switch, allowing up to four players to team up and conquer the challenge before them to illustrate Kirby’s restoration of Magalor’s crashed spaceship .

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – February 28

Bungie is wrapping up the month with the release of the penultimate chapter of Destiny 2’s light and dark saga. Destiny 2: Fall of Light will bring the ruthless Guardians to Neptune to confront the former Cabal Emperor once again, all in preparation and subversion for a final, utterly inevitable all-out battle with the terrifying and ominous Witness.

It did it again. Be sure to drop by to see what March 2023 has in store in a few weeks; spoiler alert, there’s plenty to get excited about, too.