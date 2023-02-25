It’s almost a new month, and that means we have a new slew of games to keep an eye on. Since March is a busy month, but not as crowded as we concluded February, there are plenty of games to get excited about, so without further ado, let’s start a new episode of Games To Look For.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – March 3

Team Ninja is back with a new take on the action RPG genre. This title takes players to China‘s Three Kingdoms era, where they become a nameless warrior who must overcome warring factions and survive the terrifying beasts that lurk in the world, all in order to cement your name in history . Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also kick off this month as one of the first Game Pass additions, making it even more accessible to PC and Xbox owners.

Mato Anomalies （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – March 10

Arrowiz is joining the JRPG genre this month with anime, visual novel-style game Mato Anomalies. The title takes place in a neo-futuristic version of a past Eastern city, and asks players to investigate a series of strange events plaguing the city. Featuring a dual-protagonist system and a smart battle suite that leaves a lot of the decisions in the player’s hands, this game is a game for JRPG fans.

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – March 10

Outright Games may be best known for its kid-friendly video games, but the next title in its roster of released titles hopes to be a hit with DC fanatics of all ages. Called DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, the title asks players to play as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman as they look to free their allies and the local Happy Harbor region from the grip of the evil Mr. Mxyzptlk.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR （PS VR2） – March 16

Supermassive Games has promised PlayStation VR2 owners a horror experience, and that’s exactly what they’ll be getting in March. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is a VR roller coaster where players will have to use weapons to fight back against dangers and horrors – many of them from the anthology series’ first season – that pop up in front of you on Inferno’s Ride on the track. With multiple paths and horrors to encounter, it’s said that no two rides are the same.

WWE 2K23 （PC， PS4.PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – March 17

After taking a break before WWE 2K22, 2K Games is back on track with the annual wrestling game based on the biggest wrestling brand, WWE. This year’s WWE 2K23 featured John Cena as the cover star and even told a story around the legendary wrestler’s 20-year career, bringing MyGM, MyFaction, Universe Mode and Multiplayer Improve.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon （Switch） – March 17

Have you ever wondered how Bayonetta came to be her fearless witch? If so, this Nintendo Switch spinoff should be right up your street. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a very different Bayonetta game in which players will encounter a more colorful animation art style while guiding protagonist Creza (the woman who will become Bayonetta) and her fellow demon Cheshire through the Avalon Forest .

Deceive Inc. （PC， PS5， Xbox Series） – March 21

We’ve all wondered what it would be like to be a secret agent.We’ve all seen a Bond movie and thought“I can do it”.Well, now you can, in Sweet Bandits Studios multiplayer espionage and subterfuge title, Deceive Inc. pits single agents or teams of players against each other on a variety of maps, a game that asks you to discover, catch and escape a special artifact , while the opponent tries to thwart your plans and escapes with the artifact himself.

Resident Evil 4 Remake （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – March 24

There probably doesn’t need to be much explaining here, as we’re probably all very familiar with Resident Evil 4 and the remakes Capcom has been cranking out over the past few years. However, Resident Evil 4 Remake will bring back the iconic adventure helmed by Leon S. Kennedy and adapt it for the modern day with better visuals and performance, all in a series of new Game Additions are designed to expand the game in unexpected ways.

EA Sports PGA Tour （PC， PS5， Xbox Series） – March 24

After a few years away, EA has re-entered the world of golf video games with the EA Sports PGA Tour. This contemporary of one of the oldest sports still in play is known as the official home of the Masters, as it features an exclusive range of licensed courses and players who travel to the most demanding courses in the world hoping to put their names to the test. Inscribed in the history books. With an improved gameplay suite, even adding a Career mode and Multiplayer, it hopes to reclaim the golf game’s mantle.

Crime Boss: Rockay City （PC， PS5， Xbox Series） – March 28

Have you ever dreamed of working with some of Hollywood’s biggest names in video games? If so, Crime Boss: Rockay City should be right up your street. This ’90s-inspired game features Chuck Norris, Michael Rooker, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Michael Madsen, Danny Glover, Damien Poitier Even Vanilla Ice featured, asking you to climb the sunny city’s criminal ladder while confronting other crime bosses and staying off Sheriff’s radar.

It did it again. Be sure to drop by in about a month to see which games you should be keeping an eye out for in April 2023.