The game to find – May 2023

The start of 2023 is an absolute monster. We’ve had a string of major and exciting video game releases every month of the year so far, and May will continue that trend. With a bunch of highly anticipated AAA titles, a bunch of new horror experiences, family-friendly racers, and more, there’s something for everyone this month. So with that being the case, let’s take a deep dive into the latest episode of Games To Look For.

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series) – May 2

While it hasn’t had the best news lately, Arkane’s open-world vampire FPS will still kick off May with its debut on PC and the Xbox family of consoles. The action game will take players into the once peaceful town of Redfall to hunt down and fight off hordes of vampires who are holding the area hostage and sealing it off from the outside world. With an array of enemy types, a suitable collection of heroes, and a world waiting to be explored, Redfall hopes to be the big Xbox release this May.

Age of Wonders 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – May 2

If you’ve ever had the desire to rule a fantasy realm of your own design, then Triumph Studios’ Age of Wonders 4 might just be the game for you. The game brings back the series’ iconic 4X strategy and turn-based tactical combat systems and matches them with better graphics, new missions and challenges, more combat options, a better customization system, and more, Poised to be the top strategy game of the month.

Darkest Dungeon II (PC) – May 8

Following the success of the original Darkest Dungeon, Red Hook Studios returns with a sequel that will take players on another roguelike journey through a decayed and apocalyptic landscape. With an improved combat kit, new and upgradeable heroes, tons of challenges to overcome, and improved graphics, Darkest Dungeon II is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and demanding turn-based experiences of the month.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – May 12

Few games in 2023 are as exciting as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A sequel to the popular and critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild, this adventure title will take Link on a journey across the skies as he once again seeks to save Hyrule from destruction while searching for the missing Princess Zelda. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch, here’s Nintendo’s blockbuster for May.

The Last Judgment (PC) – May 18

Few horror franchises have instilled fear in players’ minds like Outlast, and this May, developer Red Barrels wants to get back to doing what the series does best: keep you from getting a good night’s sleep. The Outlast Trials is coming to PC as an Early Access event, and will ask players to take on a series of gruesome and terrifying healing challenges, either alone or in groups. Needless to say, don’t expect to feel mindful and balanced after these treatments.

LEGO 2K Drive (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) – May 19

While TT Games has long been known as the developer of choice for all things Lego, 2K is getting in on the action, starting with May’s Lego 2K Drive. This family-friendly racing game is about exploring a destructible blocky world and competing in fast-paced kart-like races, all behind the wheel of a collection of acquired or personally designed and built vehicles. If you’re looking for a quirky and fun racing game for the whole family, Lego 2K Drive hopes to deliver just that.

Amnesia: The Bunker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 5) – May 23

Horror buffs will be happy to know that The Outlast Trials isn’t the only new horror game coming this May, as Frictional Games will be launching its first horror horror experience, Amnesia: The Bunker. Based in a desolate WWI bunker, players will need to explore and Survive the walking horrors of concrete halls while collecting tools and solving environmental puzzles in hopes of escaping one piece.

Miasma Chronicles (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – May 23

From the developers behind Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is another action strategy experience. Dubbed Miasma Chronicles, the game will take players across a post-apocalyptic wasteland as a duo of survivor Elvis and his robot brother as they search for and discover answers related to Miasma, the force tearing apart the land.

After Us (PC, PS5, Xbox Series F) – May 23

Environmentalism and stewardship are very prevalent themes in this climate- and conservation-focused age, and that’s what Piccolo’s After Us wants to explore. Centered around Gaia, the living spirit, the game will see the powerful entity seek to explore a devastated world in an effort to save the souls of extinct and often mistreated animals. Designed to be emotionally complex, this game will ask you to restore life in a brutal world of humanity.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series F) – May 25

Despite a string of delays, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is finally ready to debut. Centered around the iconic JRR Tolkien character, the game will see Gollum traveling through different regions of Middle-earth as he attempts to find and re-deliver his Precious after Bilbo Baggins took the One Ring many years ago. He takes care. The story is said to run parallel to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and does feature a series of appearances by major characters from the fantasy series, including Gandalf the Grey.

System Shock (PC) – May 30

While the original game is considered one of the most iconic and influential games of all time, nearly 30 years have passed since its release, and many people may never have had the chance to experience the formidable threat posed by the villainous SHODAN. Thankfully, Nightdive Studios has completely remade the 1994 action game, bringing updated graphics, performance, controls, interface, sounds, music, and more while keeping the core gameplay and even bringing back SHODA’s original Voice actors for an authentic System Shock experience.

Another episode of Games To Look For ends here. Be sure to check back in a month to see what June has in store for video game fans.