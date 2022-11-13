A few days ago, Fatshark wrapped up its 7-year Tidal festivities, marking its seven years of work on the Tidal game (Vermintides and Darktide). As part of the festivities, the Swedish developer is actually offering Steam players Warhammer: Vermintide 2 free for a few days in perpetuity, and it seems the plan is already very, very good.

Because in a new Steam blog post, the developer announced that 10 million players had acquired copies of Vermintide 2 during this period, which even caused the game to soar on Steam’s charts and go from around a few thousand during the offer period. Daily players grew to a peak of over 100,000.

In fact, SteamDB shows that Vermintide 2 even surpassed its all-time sales record on Steam during this period, beating the sales peak set by the game when it debuted in 2018.

Needless to say, there seems to be a hellish vermin comeback.