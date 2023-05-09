The GammaDonna Award is back. Here is the call to participate in the 2023 edition

One of the main Italian awards dedicated to female entrepreneurship is renewed. The GammaDonna Award becomes to all intents and purposes a path of enhancement, acceleration and empowerment of female entrepreneurship, together with excellent partners, the media and investors, and also giving life to a road-show of training events and business networking that will touch the cities of Rome, Milan and Turin.

GammaDonna over the years has scouted exceptional stories, bets won, dreams come true. And this year the finalist innovation stories will return to tread the stage of the Italian Tech Week. The appointment is for Friday 29 September 2023 on the stage of the OGR-Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Turin, the final stage of the road-show. Which will begin in Rome on May 23, 2023, will continue in Milan on June 27, before the grand finale in Turin.

The event Brian Chesky, co-founder of Airbnb, is the special guest of the Italian Tech Week 2023 05 Maggio 2023



Innovative female entrepreneurship is growing in Italy

The GammaDonna Award records the growing success of innovative women-driven companies. In fact, female entrepreneurs who focus on innovation are growing: in 2022, in the face of a significant drop in new businesses, “innovative female entrepreneurship has instead accelerated”, reads a note from the organization, “driven by sectors with a higher of knowledge”.

The data from the latest report by the Observatory for female entrepreneurship of Unioncamere say so; the number of success stories that the GammaDonna Award for innovative female entrepreneurship selects every year to contribute to overcoming the gender gap bears witness to this.

From an air mattress to a $72 billion company. Story of Brian Chesky and Airbnb by Archangel Rociola

05 Maggio 2023



“It is an evolution that we have been observing for several years with the Award – explains Valentina Parenti, President of GammaDonna – which highlights how more and more women are choosing to invest their talent and skills in challenging sectors with a high technological content, where historically are less present, such as the scientific one. Here we are witnessing the growth of the so-called “research-preneurs”, the female entrepreneurs who come from the world of research and transform knowledge into business”.

Who can participate in the GammaDonna Award

The Award is intended for female entrepreneurs (founders, co-founders, or active members with managerial roles) who have distinguished themselves for having innovated with products/services, processes or organizational models within their own company, with at least two financial statements behind them.

How to participate in the GammaDonna Award

Applying for this year means being able to have direct access to a real path of enhancement, empowerment and acceleration for female entrepreneurship, regardless of the outcome of the selection processes. Furthermore, the candidates who will enter the “Fab50 short-list” will have a dedicated space on the GammaDonna platform which, since 2004, has been telling and spreading stories of innovation, leadership and vision. They will also be invited to participate in the exclusive business matching event with the Partners and Jurors of the Award which will be held on the evening of the Final.

The 7 finalists – selected by a Jury of innovation experts, representatives of the business world and investors, chaired by the venture capitalist Gianluca Dettori – will be the protagonists on 29 September on the stage of the Italian Tech Week, at OGR Turin and broadcast in live streaming.

Other prizes and opportunities up for grabs

Also up for grabs: