Scientists have discovered a strangely shaped tadpole-like gas cloud in the Milky Way that seems to be orbiting an invisible object. After analysis, it is likely to be an intermediate-mass black hole with a mass 100,000 times that of the sun.

Using data from the James Clark Maxwell Telescope (JCMT) and the Nobeyama Radio Telescope, the team of Miyuki Kaneko of Keio University in Japan determined that there is an abnormal gas cloud about 27,000 light-years away from the Earth, which is orbiting a huge compact celestial body. It is also stretched into a tadpole shape by the celestial body. Since no large bright objects are visible in the center of the orbit, there may be a black hole hidden in the darkness, or a rare intermediate-mass black hole that we have never confirmed to exist in the Milky Way, with a mass about 100,000 times that of the sun.

The black holes discovered so far mainly fall into two categories: stellar-mass black holes within about 100 times the mass of the sun, which are formed by the collapse of massive stars; and supermassive black holes located in the centers of all large galaxies, with masses ranging from millions to billions of times the sun , so far scientists are still unsure of the formation mechanism of supermassive black holes.

In the middle of the two categories is a particularly elusive third type of black hole: intermediate-mass black holes, between 100 and 100,000 times the mass of the sun, considered the “missing link” in the growth of supermassive black holes.

In the past, only a few intermediate-mass black hole candidates were found in the entire universe, and there were 4 near the center of the Milky Way, but none of them have been officially confirmed.

Whether the object orbiting the tadpole cloud is an intermediate-mass black hole also needs further observations to confirm. The team plans to use the Atacama Large Millimeter and Submillimeter Wave Array (ALMA) to look for signs of black holes or other objects in the orbital center of the tadpole cloud .

(First image source: National Astronomical Observatory of Japan)

